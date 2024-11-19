When naughty Samantha Ruth Prabhu sneaked out to enjoy nightlife

Star heroine Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed a mischievous act from her younger days. To sneak out for a midnight party, she and her friends gave her friend's grandmother sleeping pills in milk.

article_image1
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

Samantha is currently a star heroine. She took a year-long break from films. Now she is ready to make a comeback. Her web series 'Citadel' has already been released. It didn't impress much. In this context, she is going to come before the audience with films. She is in the process of getting offers. Click here for Bigg Boss Telugu 8 updates.

article_image2

Samantha is very mischievous and lively. She is very jovial in press meets and grabs everyone's attention. She is said to be equally mischievous on set. Samantha has been like this since childhood. The tag 'Rowdy Baby' perfectly suits her. She used to maintain a gang during her school and college days and even ragged juniors. Boys were also afraid to mess with her.

article_image3

Samantha and her gang pulled a prank. They gave sleeping pills to a friend's grandmother. One night, they decided to go to a pub and have fun. A girl in their group had already gone and was bragging about it. Samantha and her friends, jealous, decided to go to the pub too. They went to a friend's house, planning to sneak out at night. The parents were out of town, but the grandmother was there.

article_image4

Their plan was to leave quietly after the grandmother went to sleep. But she wasn't sleeping. It was past 10, nearing 11. Samantha's friends planned to give her grandmother sleeping pills. They mixed the pills in milk and gave it to her. After a while, she fell asleep, and they quietly snuck out.

article_image5

South Celebrities

Samantha was last seen in the movie 'Kushi' with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie did well. After that, she announced a year-long break from films. Now she is planning her re-entry. Recently, she appeared in the web series 'Citadel'. She is currently acting in a movie titled 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. Discussions are underway for a couple of other films. Read more: Do you know what Mahesh Babu did if a dupe was used for him? An incident that shocked Superstar Krishna and the entire unit. Also read: Do you know who the head of 80 thousand crores is? Heroes like Ramarao, Akkineni, Chiranjeevi are all in front of him.

