  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Malaika Arora flirted with police officer with her sexy moves (Watch)

    First Published Feb 27, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Malaika Arora's one of an old commercial where she flirting with police officer goes viral; take a look

    Last week, Malaika Arora's old television commercial, where she was seen seducing a police officer, went viral. The 47-second video was shared on the India Nostalgia page on Reddit, in which Malaika Arora can be seen flirting and seducing a policeman.
     

    The ad showed Malaika and another woman whizzing past a police officer in an expensive red sports car. Later, we can see the officer stopping the girls and writing a speeding ticket.

    But Malaika and her friend started giving him flirtatious glances and expressions, hoping not to pay any fine for rash driving.
     

    Despite their naughty attempts, the police officer continued writing. The same time, the background voiceover talked about the pen that the cop was using as 'America’s favourite pen' and said, So smooth, nothing can distract you. (Video)
     

    When the officer handed them the ticket, Malaika and the other woman looked at the back of the speeding ticket, it said, “Dinner tonight?” below which the cop also wrote his phone number. Also Read: Malaika Arora’s toned sexy legs in a shirt dress are unmissable in these photos

    In the video, we see Malaika wearing a sexy tube top with jeans. This video of Malaika is old, which has again come into the limelight after a fan posted it on the social media site. Also Read: Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy toned body in bikini (Pictures)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Non-stop: Who are the 17 contestants? Where to watch Nagarjuna's show? RCB

    Bigg Boss Non-stop: Who are the 17 contestants? Where to watch Nagarjuna's show?

    Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Natasha Poonawalla, not his girlfriend Camila Morrone drb

    Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with Natasha Poonawalla, not his girlfriend Camila Morrone

    Watch Disha Patani showing off her sexy moves while performing in a bikini top drb

    Watch Disha Patani showing off her sexy moves while performing in a bikini top

    Anupamaa Is Vanraj planning on spoiling Anupamaa birthday drb

    Anupamaa: Is Vanraj planning on spoiling Anupamaa's birthday?

    Did Vidyut Jammwal claim he was reborn Watch drb

    Did Vidyut Jammwal claim he was ‘reborn’? Watch

    Recent Stories

    Positive health indicators for women in India -- result of sustained women led development programmes-dnm

    Positive health indicators for women in India -- result of sustained women led development programmes

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv; two large explosions in Kyiv-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv; two large explosions in Kyiv

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: Ishan Kishan hospitalised after being hit on head in 2nd T20I-ayh

    India vs Sri Lanka: Ishan Kishan hospitalised after being hit on head in 2nd T20I

    Bigg Boss Non-stop: Who are the 17 contestants? Where to watch Nagarjuna's show? RCB

    Bigg Boss Non-stop: Who are the 17 contestants? Where to watch Nagarjuna's show?

    UP Election 2022: Polling percentage voting update key candidates seats-dnm

    UP Election 2022: 8.02% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

    Recent Videos

    The night siren scares us says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine - ADT

    "The night siren scares us," says CRPF jawan's daughter stranded in war-hit Ukraine

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United vs Jamshedpur FC: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Everything changed within 24 hours says Girl who boarded last flight to India gcw

    'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Owen Coyle after NEUFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Coyle after NEUFC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC

    Video Icon