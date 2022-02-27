When Malaika Arora flirted with police officer with her sexy moves (Watch)

Malaika Arora's one of an old commercial where she flirting with police officer goes viral; take a look

Last week, Malaika Arora's old television commercial, where she was seen seducing a police officer, went viral. The 47-second video was shared on the India Nostalgia page on Reddit, in which Malaika Arora can be seen flirting and seducing a policeman.



The ad showed Malaika and another woman whizzing past a police officer in an expensive red sports car. Later, we can see the officer stopping the girls and writing a speeding ticket.

But Malaika and her friend started giving him flirtatious glances and expressions, hoping not to pay any fine for rash driving.



Despite their naughty attempts, the police officer continued writing. The same time, the background voiceover talked about the pen that the cop was using as 'America’s favourite pen' and said, So smooth, nothing can distract you. (Video)



When the officer handed them the ticket, Malaika and the other woman looked at the back of the speeding ticket, it said, "Dinner tonight?" below which the cop also wrote his phone number.