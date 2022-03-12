What's wrong with Mia Khalifa? Check out her latest pictures here

Ex-pornstar Mia Khalifa donned a sexy ‘Desert Bug’ costume, wearing nipple tape and a black rib cage; take a look

Mia Khalifa posted photos of herself dressed up in a ‘Desert Bug’ outfit and barely-there black rib cage vest that revealed very little of her body.



Mia Khalifa, a former pornstar, has left her admirers wanting again with another sensual look of herself.

The 29-year-old's pictures have now caused quite a stir on social media. Mia explained her racy look as being bug-like “Lil’ desert Bug (Who wore it better?)” Mia captioned a few of her Instagram photos.



Ex-pornhub star has left too little for imagination as she once again wowed fans with a new look using nipple tape to make it Instagram-friendly. She accessorised her look with futuristic eyewear. Also Read: Mia Khalifa goes topless, flaunts her curves lathered in soap; take a look

Mia Khalifa's fans and followers have left heart, flame emojis, and Mia’s friends also loved the alternative look.

Model Jennа Lee wrote: “Both lookin like snаcks.” Musiciаn Bаsek аdded: “Oh she’s cyberrrrrrrrr.” This time, Mia was seen slipping into a bikini on vacay.