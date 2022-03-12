What's wrong with Mia Khalifa? Check out her latest pictures here
Ex-pornstar Mia Khalifa donned a sexy ‘Desert Bug’ costume, wearing nipple tape and a black rib cage; take a look
Mia Khalifa posted photos of herself dressed up in a ‘Desert Bug’ outfit and barely-there black rib cage vest that revealed very little of her body.
Mia Khalifa, a former pornstar, has left her admirers wanting again with another sensual look of herself.
The 29-year-old's pictures have now caused quite a stir on social media. Mia explained her racy look as being bug-like “Lil’ desert Bug (Who wore it better?)” Mia captioned a few of her Instagram photos.
Ex-pornhub star has left too little for imagination as she once again wowed fans with a new look using nipple tape to make it Instagram-friendly. She accessorised her look with futuristic eyewear. Also Read: Mia Khalifa goes topless, flaunts her curves lathered in soap; take a look
Mia Khalifa's fans and followers have left heart, flame emojis, and Mia’s friends also loved the alternative look.
Model Jennа Lee wrote: “Both lookin like snаcks.” Musiciаn Bаsek аdded: “Oh she’s cyberrrrrrrrr.” This time, Mia was seen slipping into a bikini on vacay.
Mia recently revealed to her 27.4 million Instagram followers that her "greatest weakness in the bedroom" isn't what you may imagine. "My worst flaw in the bedroom is а fireplаce," she said. Also Read: Mia Khalifa raises temperature, goes braless on Mexico beach (Pictures)