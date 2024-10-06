Was Aishwarya Rai unlucky for Bachchan's Family? Amitabh Bachchan once reacted to actress' horoscope

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were married in April 2007. At the time, there were various speculations about the pair. The couple was subjected to rumours such as Aishwarya being unlucky for the Bachchan family and that she married a tree.

In a June 2007 interview with Mid-Day, Amitabh voiced his outrage and disgust over the widespread allegations. “This is very insensitive. First, there were reports about her being a manglik before marriage, and then getting married to a tree. Every day there is some prediction about what she is, what her future will be, yeh jis ghar mein jayegi uska father-in-law mar jayega. Aishwarya is not unlucky for us! Whatever is fated will happen,” he told the publication.

"It's all OK for the media to speculate and write, but has anyone considered what she and her family must be going through? The saddest part is that the conjecture hasn't ceased. All because of Aishwarya! Do they know what she and Abhishek are actually going through? What is marriage if not two people's shared beliefs? It is not scientific or ritualistic. It's about two minds interacting. This is my wife, and she will remain my wife for the rest of my life. "That's it," Amitabh Bachchan concluded.

The pair married in a simple ceremony. Abhishek and Aishwarya married in Amitabh's mansion, Jalsa, in Mumbai. The security surrounding the wedding venue was rigorous, and just a few guests were invited to attend.

