Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Was Aishwarya Rai unlucky for Bachchan's Family? Amitabh Bachchan once reacted to actress' horoscope

    Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were married in April 2007. At the time, there were various speculations about the pair. The couple was subjected to rumours such as Aishwarya being unlucky for the Bachchan family and that she married a tree.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 6:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

    Several speculations surrounded Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's 2007 wedding. Rumours circulated about the couple, including Aishwarya being unfortunate for the Bachchan family and her marriage to a tree. While speculations circulated at the time, Amitabh clarified the situation in an interview a few months later.

    article_image2

    In a June 2007 interview with Mid-Day, Amitabh voiced his outrage and disgust over the widespread allegations. “This is very insensitive. First, there were reports about her being a manglik before marriage, and then getting married to a tree. Every day there is some prediction about what she is, what her future will be, yeh jis ghar mein jayegi uska father-in-law mar jayega. Aishwarya is not unlucky for us! Whatever is fated will happen,” he told the publication.

    article_image3

    "It's all OK for the media to speculate and write, but has anyone considered what she and her family must be going through? The saddest part is that the conjecture hasn't ceased. All because of Aishwarya! Do they know what she and Abhishek are actually going through? What is marriage if not two people's shared beliefs? It is not scientific or ritualistic. It's about two minds interacting. This is my wife, and she will remain my wife for the rest of my life. "That's it," Amitabh Bachchan concluded.

    article_image4

    The pair married in a simple ceremony. Abhishek and Aishwarya married in Amitabh's mansion, Jalsa, in Mumbai. The security surrounding the wedding venue was rigorous, and just a few guests were invited to attend.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour: Gajraj Rao kisses his hand during concert [WATCH] NTI

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour: Gajraj Rao kisses his hand during concert [WATCH]

    Singham Again: Rohit Shetty reveals trailer date, teases Ajay Devgan's bold new look RTM

    Singham Again: Rohit Shetty reveals trailer date, teases Ajay Devgn’s bold new look

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah ignites unforgettable magic at London concert NTI

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah ignites unforgettable magic at London concert

    Tillotama Shome calls out Air India for 8.5 hours delay; here's what airline responded RBA

    Tillotama Shome calls out Air India for 8.5 hours delay; here's what airline responded

    Big M's reunion: Mammootty and Mohanlal set to star together after 16 years, filming to start in November dmn

    Big M's reunion: Mammootty and Mohanlal set to star together after 16 years, filming to start in November

    Recent Stories

    football Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Serie A match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Serie A match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Weather update: IMD predicts Delhi, northwest India to experience extended warm spell for another week AJR

    Weather update: IMD predicts Delhi, northwest India to experience extended warm spell for another week

    Diwali Outfit Ideas: Mrunal Thakur's stylish dresses for women NTI

    Diwali Outfit Ideas: Mrunal Thakur's stylish dresses for women

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour: Gajraj Rao kisses his hand during concert [WATCH] NTI

    Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour: Gajraj Rao kisses his hand during concert [WATCH]

    Singham Again: Rohit Shetty reveals trailer date, teases Ajay Devgan's bold new look RTM

    Singham Again: Rohit Shetty reveals trailer date, teases Ajay Devgn’s bold new look

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon