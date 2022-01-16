  • Facebook
    Vijay Sethupathi birthday: 7 rare facts about the Tamil Superstar fans should know

    First Published Jan 16, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    Vijay Sethupathi is celebrating his 44th birthday today. Here's looking at some of the unknown facts about the Tamil superstar.
     

    Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi turns 44 today; he is one of the most talented actors in the Tamil film industry. Vijay first entered the film industry as a background artist and played small roles in the film for more than five years. His first big break was in Seenu Ramasamy’s Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. 
     

    Since then, there is no looking back, Soodhu Kavvum to Vikram Vedha to Super Deluxe to Aandavan Kattalai to Iraivi and many more the actor has carved a niche for himself with his acting par excellence. 

    He had experimented with different roles and characters across various genres over the years. So, today on his 44th birthday, let us look at some of the unknown facts about the Tamil superstar.

    Vijay was a below-average student in school he was more into sports and extra curriculum activities. He started his career with theatre, Koothu Patrai, as an accountant soon after Vijay began taking an interest in acting.

    Vijay did many odd jobs in India and later moved to Dubai as he had to take care of his family, especially his three siblings. Dubai gave him four times more earnings than his job in India; hence, he stayed in Dubai. He met a woman named Jessie and started dating before getting married in 2003.

    Vijay has won over 18 awards and has been nominated almost 25 times for his performances. Last year, he won National Film Award for the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in his hit film Super Deluxe.

    In 2006, Vijay has also worked in a TV show called Penn, which aired for around 195 episodes. Vijay was also featured in a few short films like Thuru, Maa Thavam, Kadhalithu Paar, The Angel and many more. Vijay also starred in the music videos of Machan Machan, Spirit of Chennai, Tea Podu, and Maatrangal Ondre Dhaan.
     

