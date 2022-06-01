Video and Pictures: Jennifer Lopez (52) looks sexy in black bikini and Versace sunglasses

Jennifer Lopez all set for summer on the beach with a stunning black bikini and Versace sunglasses, and her admirers can't get enough of her outfit.

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her ageless form in a black string bikini on Instagram. The 52-year-old actor and singer posed for a series of shots on the platform during Memorial Day weekend, accessorising her swimwear with a butterfly-print cover-up, beige shoes, gold jewellery, and a pair of huge Versace sunglasses. She captioned the photo, "Summer mode: active." (Video)



Lopez is renowned for leading a healthy lifestyle in order to preserve her gorgeous figure, with her trainer David Kirsh telling Vogue in November that Lopez is "meticulous about her eating, sleeping, and basically about everything in her life." "It's not only about the physical," he said, "it's about altering everything."



When it comes to working out, Kirsch claimed the mother of two – who shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony – is "extremely concentrated and high energy."



"Jennifer isn't a quitter; she's a diehard," Kirsch added. "She has more muscular tone than any of my 25-year-old clients." J.Lo "keeps her diet very clean" and "hasn't eaten coffee or alcohol in years," according to the famed trainer.



What about that flawless skin? Rather of using Botox or injectables — "I'm not that person," she stated in 2020 — she slathers her skin with olive oil, which is a major ingredient in her JLo Beauty brand and "a secret [she's] employed throughout the years because it actually works."