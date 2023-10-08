Urfi Javed creates a cigarette bud dress, see pictures

Urfi Javed makes a beautiful dress after collecting cigarette buds. Look at her stunning pictures.

Beautiful dress

Urfi Javed recently shared a video on her instagram where she has made a entire dress with cigaratte buds.

Stunning model

Urfi looks as pretty as ever in this new dress and her smile is adding more to her beauty in this yellow dress.

Perfect pose

Posing for camera is her work & she aces it, always. And for that, she's always admired & people look forward towards her.

Pretty smile

Urfi Javed always birngs up innovative ideas for dressing. Be it jeans or cigarette buds. Her ideas are to look up for.

Setting trends

She never holds back in fashion. She's always been a fashion icon. In the industry, she is known for her dressing styles.