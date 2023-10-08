Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed creates a cigarette bud dress, see pictures

    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 8:04 PM IST

    Urfi Javed makes a beautiful dress after collecting cigarette buds. Look at her stunning pictures.

    article_image1

    Beautiful dress

    Urfi Javed recently shared a video on her instagram where she has made a entire dress with cigaratte buds. 

    article_image2

    Stunning model

    Urfi looks as pretty as ever in this new dress and her smile is adding more to her beauty in this yellow dress.

    article_image3

    Perfect pose

    Posing for camera is her work & she aces it, always. And for that, she's always admired & people look forward towards her.

    article_image4

    Pretty smile

    Urfi Javed always birngs up innovative ideas for dressing. Be it jeans or cigarette buds. Her ideas are to look up for.

    article_image5

    Setting trends

    She never holds back in fashion. She's always been a fashion icon. In the industry, she is known for her dressing styles.

