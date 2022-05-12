Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Too Hot to Handle: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares mirror selfie wearing only towel; take a look

    First Published May 12, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

    Samantha's admirers are going crazy over this hotness-overloaded mirror selfie in her recent Instagram post, even if her face isn't visible.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that she received a letter from her hairdresser in a steamy mirror selfie. Her followers are going crazy over this hotness-overloaded mirror selfie, even if her face isn't visible.
     

    Her viewers were more interested in the stunning outfit while photographing the lovely occasion. In the photo she uploaded, Sam was just wearing a towel. The note, written by her stylist Neerajaa Kona, read: “Papaa love you! You are amazing, just remember that." Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the picture of the note and the caption, “Awwww I miss you already.. come back, thank you for the cute note."

    Samantha is currently filming for her upcoming film, Khushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Shiva Nirvana is directing the film, which is being shot in Kashmir. Samantha's birthday was also celebrated in Kashmir, and the crew surprised the actress.

    Samantha is also looking forward to the release of her forthcoming flick, Shaakuntalam. The film, directed by Gunasekhar, will be released later this year. Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to be a part of Karan Johar's show?

    Yashoda, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film directed by Hari-Harish, is her next project. She's also working on a horror thriller alongside Shatharuban, as well as her first overseas feature, Arrangements of Love. Also Read: Why are IPL 2022 star MS Dhoni and Nayanthara in news? Here's what we know

