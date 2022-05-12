Too Hot to Handle: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares mirror selfie wearing only towel; take a look

Samantha's admirers are going crazy over this hotness-overloaded mirror selfie in her recent Instagram post, even if her face isn't visible.

Her viewers were more interested in the stunning outfit while photographing the lovely occasion. In the photo she uploaded, Sam was just wearing a towel. The note, written by her stylist Neerajaa Kona, read: “Papaa love you! You are amazing, just remember that." Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the picture of the note and the caption, “Awwww I miss you already.. come back, thank you for the cute note."

Samantha is currently filming for her upcoming film, Khushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Shiva Nirvana is directing the film, which is being shot in Kashmir. Samantha's birthday was also celebrated in Kashmir, and the crew surprised the actress.

Samantha is also looking forward to the release of her forthcoming flick, Shaakuntalam. The film, directed by Gunasekhar, will be released later this year.