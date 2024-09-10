Times when Bhojpuri actress Monalisa dropped HOT cleavage revealing pictures

Monalisa, born Antara Biswas, is a renowned Bhojpuri actress who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry.

With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of the most popular and influential actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Monalisa was born on November 21, 1982, in Kolkata, West Bengal. She began her acting career in the early 2000s, appearing in small roles in Bengali films and television shows. However, it was her transition to the Bhojpuri film industry that brought her widespread recognition.

Monalisa's breakthrough role came in 2008 with the Bhojpuri film "Bhole Shankar," opposite actor Pawan Singh. Her performance earned her critical acclaim and commercial success, establishing her as a leading lady in the industry. She went on to star in numerous hit films, including "Diljale," "Parivaar," and "Ganga Yamuna Saraswati."

Monalisa's impact on the Bhojpuri film industry cannot be overstated. She has been instrumental in popularizing the industry, bringing it to a wider audience, and inspiring a new generation of actresses. Her versatility, range, and dedication to her craft have earned her numerous awards and accolades. In addition to her film career, Monalisa has also made a mark on television. She participated in the reality show "Bigg Boss 10" in 2016, where she finished as a runner-up.

Her stint on the show further increased her popularity, making her a household name. Monalisa married Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajput in 2017. The couple has been open about their relationship and has been featured in various media outlets. Monalisa's legacy extends beyond her filmography. She has been a trailblazer for women in the Bhojpuri film industry, paving the way for future generations of actresses.

Her commitment to her craft, her dedication to her fans, and her unapologetic attitude have made her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Monalisa is a talented and influential actress who has left an indelible mark on the Bhojpuri film industry. Her journey from a small-town girl to a household name is a testament to her hard work, determination, and passion for her craft.

Latest Videos