THIS actress shot half naked scenes, changed clothes in open; Read on

In the 1980s, Bollywood actresses faced numerous challenges on film sets, especially during outdoor shoots. Unlike today’s luxurious vanity vans and makeup rooms, they had limited facilities. Actress Mandakini recently shared her experiences, recalling the struggles they endured to change outfits, often relying on makeshift arrangements

Luxury in Film Industry Then vs. Now

In the present day, actors and actresses enjoy luxurious facilities, including expensive vanity vans and well-equipped rooms on sets, resembling five-star accommodations. However, this was not the case in the 1980s, when actresses faced significant challenges, especially during outdoor shoots

Mandakini’s Experience in the 80s

Actress Mandakini, whose real name is Yasmeen Joseph, was a popular star of the 80s and gained fame after Raj Kapoor introduced her in Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). Though the film made her an overnight star, she eventually quit acting 28 years ago

Struggles of Actresses on Sets

Recently, while appearing as a guest on India’s Best Dancer, Mandakini shared her experiences of the difficulties actresses faced while changing outfits during shoots. She explained that unlike today’s studios with makeup rooms, outdoor shoots provided no such facilities, making it challenging to find a private space to change

How They Managed

Mandakini recalled that actresses often had to request people for a room in nearby houses. If no such option was available, a group of four to five people would hold up a curtain to create a makeshift changing area. She admitted that, at times, they felt frustrated and uncomfortable, but since everyone had to manage in the same way, they accepted the situation

Latest Videos