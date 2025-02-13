THIS actress shot half naked scenes, changed clothes in open; Read on

In the 1980s, Bollywood actresses faced numerous challenges on film sets, especially during outdoor shoots. Unlike today’s luxurious vanity vans and makeup rooms, they had limited facilities. Actress Mandakini recently shared her experiences, recalling the struggles they endured to change outfits, often relying on makeshift arrangements

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 3:32 PM IST

Luxury in Film Industry Then vs. Now

In the present day, actors and actresses enjoy luxurious facilities, including expensive vanity vans and well-equipped rooms on sets, resembling five-star accommodations. However, this was not the case in the 1980s, when actresses faced significant challenges, especially during outdoor shoots

budget 2025
article_image2

Mandakini’s Experience in the 80s

Actress Mandakini, whose real name is Yasmeen Joseph, was a popular star of the 80s and gained fame after Raj Kapoor introduced her in Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). Though the film made her an overnight star, she eventually quit acting 28 years ago

article_image3

Struggles of Actresses on Sets

Recently, while appearing as a guest on India’s Best Dancer, Mandakini shared her experiences of the difficulties actresses faced while changing outfits during shoots. She explained that unlike today’s studios with makeup rooms, outdoor shoots provided no such facilities, making it challenging to find a private space to change

article_image4

How They Managed

Mandakini recalled that actresses often had to request people for a room in nearby houses. If no such option was available, a group of four to five people would hold up a curtain to create a makeshift changing area. She admitted that, at times, they felt frustrated and uncomfortable, but since everyone had to manage in the same way, they accepted the situation

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vicky Kaushal visits Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj before 'Chhaava' hits theaters NTI

Vicky Kaushal visits Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj before 'Chhaava' hits theaters

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Kapil Sharma's old joke resurfaces amid ongoing debates (WATCH) NTI

Amid Ranveer Allahbadia row, Kapil Sharma's old 'Maa Baap ki Kabaddi' joke goes viral (WATCH)

BREAKING: Telugu actor Manchu Mohan Babu gets bail in journo assault case ddr

Relief for actor Mohan Babu! Supreme Court grants anticipatory bail in journalist assault case

BREAKING: Comedian Samay Raina gets second summons by Maharashtra cyber cell; his lawyer says, he's in US shk

Comedian Samay Raina gets second summons by Maharashtra cyber cell; his lawyer says he's in US

WWE Shocker: Wrestlers Triple H saw zero value in and instantly booted out

WWE Shocker: Wrestlers Triple H saw zero value in and instantly booted out

Recent Stories

7 must-visit places in Mysuru

7 must-visit places in Mysuru

Amid economic uncertainty, Gold to remain a key investment instrument in 2025: Report AJR

Safe haven in turbulent times: Why gold will be top investment in 2025

China rejects Swiss report on 'transnational repression' of Tibetans and Uyghurs, calls it "wrong information" dmn

China rejects Swiss report on 'transnational repression' of Tibetans and Uyghurs, calls it "wrong information"

Bengaluru namma metro fare hike: Karnataka govt not involved, says DyCM DK Shivakumar anr

Bengaluru metro fare hike: Karnataka govt not involved, says DyCM DK Shivakumar

BREAKING: Many injured as car rams into crowd in Munich, Germany ddr

Car crashes into crowd in Germany's Munich; at least 15 injured

Recent Videos

Kapil Sharma’s ‘Kabaddi’ Joke Sparks Debate Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy!

Kapil Sharma’s ‘Kabaddi’ Joke Sparks Debate Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Aurat March 2025: Pakistani Women Against 'Gender-Based, State Violence'

World Pulse | Aurat March 2025: Pakistani Women Against 'Gender-Based, State Violence'

Video Icon
J&K: Indian Army Maintains Patrols in Snow-Covered Bhaderwah Areas | Asianet Newsable

J&K: Indian Army Maintains Patrols in Snow-Covered Bhaderwah Areas | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Roars in Rajya Sabha Over No Support to Film Industry in Budget | Asianet Newsable

Jaya Bachchan Roars in Rajya Sabha Over No Support to Film Industry in Budget | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
CDS General Anil Chauhan Busts China’s Claim on 6th-Gen Aircraft Tech | Asianet Newsable

CDS General Anil Chauhan Busts China’s Claim on 6th-Gen Aircraft Tech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon