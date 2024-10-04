Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy 69 puja ceremony: Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and more attend

    Animal star Bobby Deol shared pictures from the Thalapathy 69 puja ceremony, which the cast and crew attended on October 4. Check out the images here 

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 5:37 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bobby Deol posted photos from the puja ritual at Thalapathy 69. The pooja ritual marked the beginning of the voyage for the H Vinoth-directed film on October 4, and on that day, the cast and crew were there.

    article_image2

    On October 4, Bobby uploaded photographs that he had taken at the puja ritual that was done to mark the formal premiere of the film. In addition to Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, and Prakash Raj, the film is directed by H Vinoth and contains a number of additional actors who play significant roles.

    article_image3

    There have been indications that the shooting is scheduled to start on October 5; an official announcement is anticipated to be made in the near future.

    article_image4

    In some of the photographs, the actor from Animal was seen hanging out with Vijay and Pooja, while in others, he was seen posing with the complete cast of the film. The caption that he put for the post said, “Marking the start of something special with @actorvijay #thalapathy69. Ready to start the journey with the crew (sic).”

    article_image5

    In addition, the movie's production company, KVN Productions, distributed the initial collection of photographs taken during the puja service. The production studio promised to release a further number of photographs from the occasion.

    article_image6

    Thalapathy 69 is the final film the actor will appear in before he begins his full-time political career. Vijay officially founded his group, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, and the inaugural meeting of the party is scheduled to take place later this month. Meanwhile, preparations are being made for the same. Vijay was dressed in a shirt and traditional veshti for the launch, while Pooja opted for a white saree. Bobby opted for a brown and blue shirt paired with white pants. 

    article_image7

    About Thalapathy 69.
    After declaring that they will be producing Vijay's farewell film, the production company released a poster implying that the actor would portray a 'torch bearer of democracy' in it.

    article_image8

    "We are beyond thrilled and excited to announce that our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, helmed by the visionary #HVinoth and scored by the spectacular Rockstar @anirudhofficial. I am thrilled to work with the one and only #Thalapathy @actorvijay. The torchbearer of democracy will arrive in October 2025," they added, announcing the film's release next year.

    article_image9

    In Thalapathy 69, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and Prakash Raj play major parts. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film's soundtrack, Sathyan Sooryan is cinematographer, and Pradeep E Raghav is editor. Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, had its Pandakkal Pooja on Friday as well. This is expected to be the actor's last feature before running for office.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Bramayugam' second in Letterboxd's top horror movies: Director says recognition due to 'compelling content'

    'Bramayugam' second in Letterboxd's top horror movies: Director says recognition due to 'compelling content'

    After Oscar entry, Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies premieres in Japan today! RTM

    After Oscar entry, Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies premieres in Japan today!

    'GOAT' ring: Thalapathy Vijay's latest photo takes social media by storm dmn

    'GOAT' ring: Thalapathy Vijay's latest photo takes social media by storm

    Netflix show Monsters Kim Kardashian supports Menendez Brothers RBA

    Netflix show ‘Monsters’: Kim Kardashian supports Menendez Brothers, says they were victims of childhood abuse

    Nagarjuna to file another Rs 100 crore lawsuit against Konda Surekha RKK

    Nagarjuna to Sue Konda Surekha for Rs 100 crore over defamatory remarks on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Divorce

    Recent Stories

    Durga Puja 2024: Will liquor shops be open? All you need to know! RKK

    Durga Puja 2024: Will liquor shops be open? All you need to know!

    If HAL fulfil promises, depleting fighter squadrons not a matter of worry: IAF Chief ACM AP Singh AJR

    If HAL fulfil promises, depleting fighter squadrons not a matter of worry: IAF Chief ACM AP Singh

    'Bramayugam' second in Letterboxd's top horror movies: Director says recognition due to 'compelling content'

    'Bramayugam' second in Letterboxd's top horror movies: Director says recognition due to 'compelling content'

    After Oscar entry, Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies premieres in Japan today! RTM

    After Oscar entry, Aamir Khan’s Laapataa Ladies premieres in Japan today!

    football UEFA Nations League: Kevin de Bruyne ruled out of Belgium squad as he requests rest scr

    UEFA Nations League: Kevin de Bruyne ruled out of Belgium squad as he requests rest

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon