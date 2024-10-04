Thalapathy 69 puja ceremony: Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and more attend

Animal star Bobby Deol shared pictures from the Thalapathy 69 puja ceremony, which the cast and crew attended on October 4. Check out the images here

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Bobby Deol posted photos from the puja ritual at Thalapathy 69. The pooja ritual marked the beginning of the voyage for the H Vinoth-directed film on October 4, and on that day, the cast and crew were there.

On October 4, Bobby uploaded photographs that he had taken at the puja ritual that was done to mark the formal premiere of the film. In addition to Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, and Prakash Raj, the film is directed by H Vinoth and contains a number of additional actors who play significant roles.

There have been indications that the shooting is scheduled to start on October 5; an official announcement is anticipated to be made in the near future.

In some of the photographs, the actor from Animal was seen hanging out with Vijay and Pooja, while in others, he was seen posing with the complete cast of the film. The caption that he put for the post said, “Marking the start of something special with @actorvijay #thalapathy69. Ready to start the journey with the crew (sic).”

In addition, the movie's production company, KVN Productions, distributed the initial collection of photographs taken during the puja service. The production studio promised to release a further number of photographs from the occasion.

Thalapathy 69 is the final film the actor will appear in before he begins his full-time political career. Vijay officially founded his group, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, and the inaugural meeting of the party is scheduled to take place later this month. Meanwhile, preparations are being made for the same. Vijay was dressed in a shirt and traditional veshti for the launch, while Pooja opted for a white saree. Bobby opted for a brown and blue shirt paired with white pants.

About Thalapathy 69.

After declaring that they will be producing Vijay's farewell film, the production company released a poster implying that the actor would portray a 'torch bearer of democracy' in it.

"We are beyond thrilled and excited to announce that our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, helmed by the visionary #HVinoth and scored by the spectacular Rockstar @anirudhofficial. I am thrilled to work with the one and only #Thalapathy @actorvijay. The torchbearer of democracy will arrive in October 2025," they added, announcing the film's release next year.

In Thalapathy 69, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and Prakash Raj play major parts. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film's soundtrack, Sathyan Sooryan is cinematographer, and Pradeep E Raghav is editor. Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, had its Pandakkal Pooja on Friday as well. This is expected to be the actor's last feature before running for office.

