Tami superstar Ajith Kumar buys new Porsche GT3 RS worth Rs 4 crore; check out pictures

    Actor Ajith Kumar, who recently bought a Lamborghini, has now bought another sports car.

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 4:04 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

    Ajith Kumar, who made his debut in the Tamil film industry without any background, is a top star in Kollywood today. He is currently acting in the films Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Magizh Thirumeni is directing the film Vidaamuyarchi.

    Following Vidaamuyarchi, another film in actor Ajith's hands is Good Bad Ugly. The film is directed by Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran. The film is produced by Mytri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for this film.

    Ajith, who is busy with shooting, has been focusing on bike riding and car racing whenever he gets time. A big car enthusiast, he has bought and kept many luxury cars at his house. As if this was not enough, Ajith bought a Lamborghini car a few months back. The red colored car he bought is priced at Rs 9 crore. Ajith keeps it in Dubai.

    In this situation, AK has now bought another new car. This time, Ajith has bought his own GT3 RS model car from Porsche. The price of that car is said to be Rs 3.51 crore. This car can reach a speed of 100 kmph from zero in just 3.2 seconds. The top speed of this car is 296 kmph. Shalini posted the photo of this car on Instagram and captioned it saying that he has won my heart as well as his car and style.

