Sweet! Ajith Kumar surprises wife Shalini with expensive gift on her birthday

Ajith surprises Shalini with an expensive gift for her 44th birthday while he's away. Photos of the celebration with family are viral.

Shalini Ajith

Shalini is known for her undefeated streak in Tamil cinema, with all 5 of her films being hits. After achieving continuous success, she married actor Ajith Kumar and left the industry.

Ajith and Shalini

Shalini hasn't appeared in a film for 22 years, yet her work remains memorable. She married Ajith Kumar in 2000 and they have two children, Anoushka and Aadvik.

Despite being married for almost 25 years, Ajith and Shalini's bond remains strong. Shalini celebrated her 44th birthday yesterday, receiving wishes from fans and celebrities. Photos of the celebration are going viral.

Ajith's gift for Shalini

Shalini celebrated birthday with her sister Shamili, brother Richard, and children. While Ajith was abroad, he surprised her with a Lexus car as a gift.

Shalini's birthday celebration

Shalini's family celebrated her birthday with four cakes. Photos of the celebration are trending online.

