Sweet! Ajith Kumar surprises wife Shalini with expensive gift on her birthday

Ajith surprises Shalini with an expensive gift for her 44th birthday while he's away. Photos of the celebration with family are viral.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 12:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Shalini Ajith

Shalini is known for her undefeated streak in Tamil cinema, with all 5 of her films being hits. After achieving continuous success, she married actor Ajith Kumar and left the industry.

article_image2

Ajith and Shalini

Shalini hasn't appeared in a film for 22 years, yet her work remains memorable. She married Ajith Kumar in 2000 and they have two children, Anoushka and Aadvik. 

article_image3

Despite being married for almost 25 years, Ajith and Shalini's bond remains strong. Shalini celebrated her 44th birthday yesterday, receiving wishes from fans and celebrities. Photos of the celebration are going viral.

article_image4

Ajith's gift for Shalini

Shalini celebrated birthday with her sister Shamili, brother Richard, and children. While Ajith was abroad, he surprised her with a Lexus car as a gift.

article_image5

Shalini's birthday celebration

Shalini's family celebrated her birthday with four cakes. Photos of the celebration are trending online. 

