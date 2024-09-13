Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sumalatha or Suhasini Maniratnam? Who is Chiranjeevi's favourite actress? Here's what the actor said

    Chiranjeevi has acted with many heroines in his long and illustrious career. But who is his all-time favorite? The megastar himself revealed the answer in a recent interview.

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 3:51 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

    Chiranjeevi has had a career spanning over four decades. His first film, Pranam Khareedu, was released in 1978. Chiranjeevi grew up step by step, doing the roles that came his way. He became the number one hero of Tollywood. Chiranjeevi has shared the screen with many heroines in this position.

    Chiranjeevi said, 'Every heroine I have acted with has a quality. I am a fan of that quality. Each heroine is adept at one thing. Talking about Radha, her dance is amazing. Sridevi is a great person in terms of overall personality. Sumalatha is the name given to homely roles. Similarly, Suhasini is great in another way.

    Every heroine has a quality like this. I am a slave to that quality. But if there is any heroine who is unique after Mahanati Savitri, Jayasudha, Vanishree, it is Radhika, she can do all kinds of roles like emotions, comedy, class, mass... She can show variety. That's why my favorite heroine is Radhika, he said.

    So Chiranjeevi's all-time favorite heroine is Radhika. Many films were made in the Chiranjeevi-Radhika combo. Abhilasha, Donga Mogudu, Nyayam Kavali, Patnam Vachchina Pativratalu are some of them. Chiranjeevi keeps getting together with his heroines from time to time. The nineties heroes and heroines got together and celebrated in the past.

    Currently, Chiranjeevi is participating in the shooting of the movie Vishwambhara. Currently, Chiranjeevi is busy shooting for the movie Vishwambhara. Vishwambhara is being made on a huge budget with a socio-fantasy backdrop. Trisha is playing opposite Chiranjeevi in this film. Vishwambhara is slated to release on January 10, 2025 as a Sankranti gift.

    There are huge expectations on the movie Vishwambhara. MM Keeravani is composing the music for this film. Surabhi, Isha Chawla and Ashika Ranganath are playing other key roles. It is said that Chiranjeevi's character will be similar to that of Jagadekavirudu Atiloka Sundari. The first look poster was released recently. It became somewhat controversial. Vashishtha is the director of Vishwambhara. Produced by UV Creations banner.

