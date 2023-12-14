Spotted: Prithviraj Sukumaran to Rani Mukherji; celebrities elevate the style game

Prominent personalities like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rani Mukherji, Malaika Arora, and others added a touch of glamour to the streets, showcasing their impeccable style.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

These pictures were taken by paparazzi Varinder Chawla in different areas of Mumbai as celebrities went on with their daily activities.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

South star Prithiviraj Sukumaran looked dapper in simple grey T-shirt paired with blue jeanz and black glasses. He was papped outside the airport.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Rani Mukherji's simple yet stylish grey sweatshirt with hoodie paired with blue jeans added a touch of elegance to her overall look as she posed for the paps.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi turned heads and raised the temperature as she was captured by paparazzi in a sleek black bodycon mini dress while stepping out of a salon.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar's exuded cool aura in a white baggy jacket which he wore over black T-shirt and paired it with black pants. He completed his look with stylish yellow glasses.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora was spotted outside her gym in Mumbai wearing simple gym attire with black shirt and shorts.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Karishma Tanna was spotted outside gym. Though she was in a simple gym attire with T-shirt, shrug and joggers, her smile for the photo elevated the aura around.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Masaba Gupta, the famous fashion designer was spotted outside the airport. She chose a brown leather jacket for her airport look, elevated by a slick bag.