Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spotted: Prithviraj Sukumaran to Rani Mukherji; celebrities elevate the style game

    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 7:57 PM IST

    Prominent personalities like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rani Mukherji, Malaika Arora, and others added a touch of glamour to the streets, showcasing their impeccable style.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    These pictures were taken by paparazzi Varinder Chawla in different areas of Mumbai as celebrities went on with their daily activities.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    South star Prithiviraj Sukumaran looked dapper in simple grey T-shirt paired with blue jeanz and black glasses. He was  papped outside the airport.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rani Mukherji's simple yet stylish grey sweatshirt with hoodie paired with blue jeans added a touch of elegance to her overall look as she posed for the paps.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nora Fatehi turned heads and raised the temperature as she was captured by paparazzi in a sleek black bodycon mini dress while stepping out of a salon.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karan Johar's exuded cool aura in a white baggy jacket which he wore over black T-shirt and paired it with black pants. He completed his look with stylish yellow glasses.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora was spotted outside her gym in Mumbai wearing simple gym attire with black shirt and shorts.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Karishma Tanna was spotted outside gym. Though she was in a simple gym attire with T-shirt, shrug and joggers, her smile for the photo elevated the aura around.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Masaba Gupta, the famous fashion designer was spotted outside the airport. She chose a brown leather jacket for her airport look, elevated by a slick bag.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mrs India USA 2023: California's Sheetal Doye bags first runner-up title at the beauty pageant SHG

    Mrs India USA 2023: California’s Sheetal Doye bags first runner-up title at the beauty pageant

    Masti Mei Rehne Ka': Prime Video unveils full title track from Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta-starrer SHG

    'Masti Mei Rehne Ka': Prime Video unveils full title track from Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta-starrer

    'Fighter' song 'Sher Khul Gaye' teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's full song to release on THIS date RKK

    'Fighter' song 'Sher Khul Gaye' teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's full song to release on THIS date

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan unveils new poster with Taapsee Pannu says, '7 din baad aayenge' SHG

    Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan unveils new poster with Taapsee Pannu says, '7 din baad aayenge'

    Jai Ganesh: Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar starrer to release on THIS date rkn

    Jai Ganesh: Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar starrer to release on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    Mrs India USA 2023: California's Sheetal Doye bags first runner-up title at the beauty pageant SHG

    Mrs India USA 2023: California’s Sheetal Doye bags first runner-up title at the beauty pageant

    Football Happy Birthday Carla Humphrey: Top 10 moments of the football star osf

    Happy Birthday Carla Humphrey: Top 10 moments of the football star

    Masti Mei Rehne Ka': Prime Video unveils full title track from Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta-starrer SHG

    'Masti Mei Rehne Ka': Prime Video unveils full title track from Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta-starrer

    Recipe to Virat Kohli's favourite mock chicken tikka dish RKK

    Recipe to Virat Kohli's favourite mock chicken tikka dish

    Cricket Mohammed Shami silences critics: I am a proud Indian, proud Muslim amidst 'Sajdah' controversy osf

    Mohammed Shami silences critics: 'I am a proud Indian, proud Muslim' amidst Sajdah controversy

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon