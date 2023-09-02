Sophie Choudry HOT Photos: Singer makes fans SWEAT with her luscious curves in searing bikinis

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The original pop star, singing sensation Sophie Choudry, always knows how to elevate the style game on social media. The singing sensation's searing hot bikini pictures are unmissable and deserve a place in our beach-ready wardrobe.

    Image: Sophie Choudry / Instagram

    Best known for being the iconic and OG pop singing queen of India behind hit songs like Jaadugar Saiyaan, Ik Pardesi, Mera Babu Chail Chabbila and recent Gori Hai Kalaiyaan, Sophie Choudry's scintillating bikini photos are unmissable.

    Image: Sophie Choudry / Instagram

    Sophie Choudry looks sexy and titillating as she stands on beach waters and flaunts her sexy figure in a bright pink bikini, which is sensational.

    Image: Sophie Choudry / Instagram

    Sophie Choudry looks sensational and sexy as she poses in swimming pool in a baby pink swimsuit that is deep neck and shows off her cleavage to fans and netizens.

    Image: Sophie Choudry / Instagram

    Sophie Choudry looks sexy as she raises the hotness on social media in a pink halter-neck bikini by looking sideways and flaunting her toned stomach.

    Image: Sophie Choudry / Instagram

    Sophie Choudry looks serene and serves a dose of alluring looks as she looks sexy in a back open blue and white coloured halter-neck tie-up beach attire, which also gives a glimpse of her assets to fans.

    Image: Sophie Choudry / Instagram

    Sophie Choudry looks ravishing as she captures the attention of her fans and netizens by flaunting her bare back in a back open and backless blue and white coloured, halter-neck tie-up beach outfit.

    Image: Sophie Choudry / Instagram

    Sophie Choudry looks like a sexy beach belle in this photo, wherein she oozes seduction as she closes her eyes and poses sexily in the waters by flaunting her svelte figure and cleavage in a red deep-neck swimsuit.

    Image: Sophie Choudry / Instagram

    Sophie Choudry looks sexy and drop-dead-scintillating as she stands on white beach sands, flaunting her hourglass figure and curves in a bright pink halter-neck bikini with bottoms, which is sensational.

    Image: Sophie Choudry / Instagram

    Sophie Choudry goes bold in a hot yellow colour-bikini with a sarong skirt that flaunts her svelte figure and curves to fans.

