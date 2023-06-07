Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonnalli Seygall, Ashesh Sajnani wedding photos: Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan and more attend

    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 1:53 PM IST

    Sonnalli Seygall, who has appeared in films like as Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Kau Mummy Di, is marrying hotelier Ashesh Sajnani today, June 7. Director Luv Ranjan, co-star Sunny Singh, and other celebrities were present.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sonnalli Seygall, who rose to prominence with her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is due to marry today, June 7. The actress is set to marry hotelier Ashesh Sajnani.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    It will be a typical Sikh wedding, and people have begun to arrive. The celebrities on the list are director Luv Ranjan, Shama Sikander, Chahatt Khanna and many more.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sonnalli Seygall, who has appeared in films like as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Jai Mummy Di, is getting married today in a traditional Punjabi wedding.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress had also appeared at the Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara. She looked lovely in a pastel pink saree. Luv Ranjan was among those who carried the Phoolon Ki Chadar over the bride's head as she entered the venue.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    And here's a video of the dulhan making his grand entrance. Don't miss how her pet dog matches her in colouring and makes an equally big entrance!
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    TV actors Shama Sikander, Chahatt Khanna and many other Bollywood stars posed for the cameras outside the wedding venue. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani love story:
    Sonnalli and Ashesh have been together for nearly 5 years, according to reports. Ashesh works in the hospitality industry. They had kept the wedding quiet.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kartik Aaryan was also spotted in a white kurta and blue jeans at the wedding venue. He was seen posing for the cameras. 

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Veena Nagda, a mehendi artist, has already published photos from the Mehendi event. In a yellow and crimson sharara, the actress looked lovely. 

    article_image10

    Celebrities who are close friends with the couple were present at the events. Sahil Salathia, Karan V Grover, Sumona Chakravarti, Raai Laxmi, Rohan Gandotra, and other actors attended the mehendi at Seygall's home.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sonnalli Seygall, on the work front, did the OTT series Illegal and Anamika as well. Next up, she has some exciting projects like Noorani Chehra, Boondi Raita and a film with Vardhan Puri as well.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sunny Singh, her on-screen partner from films like Pyaar ka Punchnama and Jai Mummy Di, also made it to the wedding amidst Adipurush promotions.

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi was also spotted at Sonnalli Seygall's wedding venue in beautiful Indian attire. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Adipurush Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here ADC

    Adipurush: Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here

    'Looks like college viva exam': Alia Bhatt mocked by netizens for her speech on 'gender equality' vma

    'Looks like college viva exam': Alia Bhatt mocked by netizens for her speech on 'gender equality'

    Adipurush: Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Actress reveals the TRUTH vma

    Adipurush: Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Actress reveals the TRUTH

    Bear Grylls next adventure PM Modi to Rajnikanth know Indian celebs who have been on the ride and are in line

    Bear Grylls next adventure: PM Modi to Rajnikanth-know Indian celebs who have been on the ride and are in line

    Prosenjit Chatterjee's favourite food items-'rosogolla' or 'mishti doi'? Know unique details of Bengali star ADC

    Prosenjit Chatterjee's favourite food items-'rosogolla' or 'mishti doi'? Know unique details of Bengali star

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe Shraddha death case; Students end protest in college anr

    Kerala: Crime Branch to probe Shraddha death case; Students end protest in college

    Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after protests over social media posts on Aurangzeb Tipu Sultan gcw

    Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after protests over social media posts on Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan

    Football Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Inside Argentine's luxurious $9 million Miami apartment with car lift osf

    Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Inside Argentine's luxurious $9 million Miami apartment with car lift

    5 reasons why you should buy Samsung Galaxy F54 5G gcw

    5 reasons why you should buy Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

    Adipurush Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here ADC

    Adipurush: Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon