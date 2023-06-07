Sonnalli Seygall, Ashesh Sajnani wedding photos: Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan and more attend

Sonnalli Seygall, who has appeared in films like as Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Kau Mummy Di, is marrying hotelier Ashesh Sajnani today, June 7. Director Luv Ranjan, co-star Sunny Singh, and other celebrities were present.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

It will be a typical Sikh wedding, and people have begun to arrive. The celebrities on the list are director Luv Ranjan, Shama Sikander, Chahatt Khanna and many more.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sonnalli Seygall, who has appeared in films like as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Jai Mummy Di, is getting married today in a traditional Punjabi wedding.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress had also appeared at the Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara. She looked lovely in a pastel pink saree. Luv Ranjan was among those who carried the Phoolon Ki Chadar over the bride's head as she entered the venue.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

And here's a video of the dulhan making his grand entrance. Don't miss how her pet dog matches her in colouring and makes an equally big entrance!



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

TV actors Shama Sikander, Chahatt Khanna and many other Bollywood stars posed for the cameras outside the wedding venue.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani love story:

Sonnalli and Ashesh have been together for nearly 5 years, according to reports. Ashesh works in the hospitality industry. They had kept the wedding quiet.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan was also spotted in a white kurta and blue jeans at the wedding venue. He was seen posing for the cameras.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Veena Nagda, a mehendi artist, has already published photos from the Mehendi event. In a yellow and crimson sharara, the actress looked lovely.

Celebrities who are close friends with the couple were present at the events. Sahil Salathia, Karan V Grover, Sumona Chakravarti, Raai Laxmi, Rohan Gandotra, and other actors attended the mehendi at Seygall's home.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sonnalli Seygall, on the work front, did the OTT series Illegal and Anamika as well. Next up, she has some exciting projects like Noorani Chehra, Boondi Raita and a film with Vardhan Puri as well.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sunny Singh, her on-screen partner from films like Pyaar ka Punchnama and Jai Mummy Di, also made it to the wedding amidst Adipurush promotions.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi was also spotted at Sonnalli Seygall's wedding venue in beautiful Indian attire.