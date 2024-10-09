Sonam Kapoor shares pictures from Maldives vacation with son Vayu, calls it 'magical'

Sonam Kapoor recently shared her Maldives holiday photos on Instagram, showcasing joyful moments spent with family. Take a look at the highlights



Actor Sonam Kapoor recently enjoyed a family vacation in the Maldives, sharing a delightful photo dump from the trip. She was joined by her son Vayu, husband Anand Ahuja, and sister Rhea Kapoor, capturing precious moments together.

Sonam Kapoor shared her amazing experiences from the Maldives, highlighting the happy moments she had while snorkeling, playing beach games, fishing, and many other activities. He further said these small activities bring happiness, laughter, and togetherness.

Sonam Kapoor enjoys quality time with her son Vayu, playing and creating precious memories together. Their moments are filled with joy, laughter, and the warmth of their bond.

Sonam described her holiday on Instagram as "magical," noting it was a perfect escape that revitalized their spirits and strengthened their connections, making it an unforgettable experience for her family.

Sonam revealed the highlights of her evening routine and how she enjoyed delicious food, looked at the starry sky, and shared heartfelt stories. She also said that these little things gave them a feeling of peace and unity, which will forever be memories of their vacation.

Sonam Kapoor, alongside her husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor, and brother-in-law Karan Boolani, had a wonderful time in the Maldives, creating cherished memories together during their holiday

Latest Videos