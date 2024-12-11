Sivaji: The Boss to Chandramukhi: 5 Iconic Rajinikanth's Bollywood movies you can't-miss

Rajinikanth has delivered some unforgettable performances in movies like Sivaji, Chandramukhi, and Kabali, showcasing his immense talent and making these films a must-watch for fans.



On December 12, we celebrate the birthday of Rajinikanth, one of South India's greatest actors. Known for his larger-than-life persona and iconic roles, Rajinikanth has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry with his remarkable performances.



Chandramukhi (2005)

A supernatural thriller, Chandramukhi features Rajinikanth in a captivating role as a psychiatrist helping solve a haunting mystery. His powerful performance and the film's intriguing storyline keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Sivaji: The Boss (2007)

In Sivaji: The Boss, Rajinikanth plays a software engineer who returns to India to fight corruption. His dynamic performance, paired with high-octane action and thrilling sequences, makes this movie a must-watch.

Enthiran (2010)

Enthiran is a groundbreaking science fiction film where Rajinikanth portrays both a scientist and a humanoid robot. The film, filled with stunning visuals and futuristic effects, showcases his versatility and adds to his iconic status in cinema.

Kabali (2016)

In Kabali, Rajinikanth plays an aged gangster seeking justice and revenge against his enemies. His portrayal of a vengeful yet compassionate character, along with the gripping storyline, makes this film a powerful cinematic experience.

Kaala (2018)

Kaala features Rajinikanth as a Tamil gangster in Mumbai, fighting for his people’s rights. His compelling performance and the film’s bold social themes, along with its release in Saudi Arabia, made it a milestone in Indian cinema.

