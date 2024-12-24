Shyam Benegal Passes Away at 90: Discover unknown facts about the legendary director

What is the connection between legendary director Shyam Benegal and Telugu? Let's explore some unknown facts about his life.

Shyam Benegal, the director who revolutionized Indian cinema during the reign of commercial cinema, introduced parallel cinema and took Indian cinema to new heights. He won 14 National Awards for 24 films he directed. The legendary director Shyam Benegal (90), who brought honor to Indian cinema, passed away today (Monday). His daughter officially announced that he breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Wakhard Hospital in Mumbai.

Director Shyam Benegal passes away at 90

Passed away due to kidney problems.. Shyam Benegal recently (December 14) celebrated his 90th birthday with film personalities and friends. He has left the entire film world in mourning. He was reportedly suffering from a kidney-related ailment for a long time. His daughter told PTI that although he had been suffering from this problem for a long time, it had worsened recently, and that is why he passed away.

Shyam Benegal's National Award sensation.. Although Shyam Benegal made a name for himself as a Bengali director, he made films in Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi. It is remarkable that he received 18 National Awards as a filmmaker. He also received several Filmfare Awards and Nandi Awards. Shyam Benegal made not only films but also documentaries, short films, and TV series. He made films highlighting social issues, social themes, and flaws in society. He was praised. After Satyajit Ray, he earned a name as a legendary director of that level.

It is remarkable that Shyam Benegal is a Telugu person.. Although Shyam Benegal gained recognition as a Bengali director, it is noteworthy that he is a Telugu person. He was born in Hyderabad and lived in the Alwal area. He was born into a Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin family who spoke Konkani. His real name is Shyam Sundar Benegal. His father migrated to Hyderabad from Karnataka. His father, Sridhar Benegal, was a photographer, and Shyam Benegal started his career by making small short films with the camera he had. He studied at Osmania University and did his MA in Economics. Later, he went into films. He also established the Hyderabad Film Society.

Shyam Benegal as a copywriter in ads.. Initially, he worked as a copywriter in an advertising company in Mumbai. Gradually, he became the creative head. He made his first documentary in Gujarati, titled 'Gher Betha Ganga'. Ten years after making this, he made a film. That means he made more than twenty documentaries during this period. In 1974, he directed the film 'Ankur'. Ananth Nag and Shabana Azmi acted as a couple in it. This movie created a sensation. With his first film, he turned the entire country towards him. He received the National Award with his first film.

Shyam Benegal's films.. He made films like 'Charandas Chor', 'Nishant', 'Manthan', 'Bhumika', 'Kondura', 'Junoon', 'Kalyug', 'Arohan', 'Mandi', 'Trikal', 'Susman', 'Antarnaad', 'Soor Ka Satvan Goda', 'Mammo', 'Sardari Begum', 'The Making of the Mahatma', 'Samar', 'Hari-Bhari', 'Zubeidaa', 'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero', 'Welcome to Sajjanpur', and 'Well Done Abba'. Lastly, he made the movie 'Bhuj: The Making of a Nation' last year. It is noteworthy that almost all of these are parallel movies. However, it is another specialty that these films also created commercial sensations.

