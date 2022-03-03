Shraddha Kapoor's dating life: Aditya Roy Kapoor to Farhan Akhtar and more

Here are some men that birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor has allegedly dated. And who is Rohan Shrestha? Read all



Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 35th birthday on March 3. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media and is also loved for her bubbly nature. She has given many hit films like Haseena Parker, Stree and Chhichhore. Besides her performances, Shraddha's name grabbed headlines for because of her rumoured link-ups with her co-stars. So, today we will talk about men who's names were linked with Shraddha.



Shraddha Kapoor is currently rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha, one of the top celebrity photographers in the country. According to reports, Shraddha and Rohan's relationship had surfaced a few years back in 2018. It is said, she became close to Rohan after the alleged break-up with Farhan Akhtar.



It is said that the couple is keeping their relationship low-profile. Also the couple tries to stay away from social media PDA, and Mumbai paparazzi, who have occasionally clicked them. The talks of Shraddha-Rohan's marriage surfaced when both were seen at Shraddha's cousin Priyanka's wedding.

During the shooting of hit film Aashiqui 2, Shraddha Kapoor was linked-up with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor. It was reported that Shraddha and Aditya were dating and were spotted together on dinner dates etc.



However, their part ways, the reason was not cleared but many said that both come from different backgrounds hence they broke-up. Some same Shraddha was extrovert and Aditya was an introvert.

According to BollywoodLife, Shraddha’s parents never approved of Aditya as their daughter had just started her filmy career. After Aashiqui 2, Shraddha and Aditya also did another film Ok Jaanu.

It was rumoured that Shraddha Kapoor also dated Vanraj Zaveri, heir of TBZ, a famous jewellery chain. Both studied together in high school and allegedly dated for five years. Things ended when Shraddha Kapoor went to Boston University for her higher college, and Vanraj Zaveri stayed in India.

It was said that Shraddha Kapoor and her Rock on 2 co-star Farhan Akhtar were reportedly dating. According to TOI, Shraddha Kapoor did spill the beans on her alleged affair with Farhan. However, what left everyone shocked was when reports of Shraddha's father Shakti Kapoor dragging the actress out of Farhan’s house surfaced online.

