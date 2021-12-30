  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha Arya wears black bikini, red chooda as she vacations with husband in Maldives [Photos]

    First Published Dec 30, 2021, 7:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    TV actress Shraddha Arya is in Maldives with her husband, Rahul Nagal. Check out their vacation photos right here. The actress who got married to Rahul last month has been posting stunning and good pictures of herself.   
     

    Shraddha Arya wears black bikini, red chooda as she vacations with husband in Maldives [Photos] SCJ

    TV actress Shraddha Arya is lately vacationing with her naval officer husband Rahul Nagal in Maldives. The actress got married to Rahul last month has been posting stunning and good photos of herself from the beach destination since Monday.   
     

    Shraddha Arya wears black bikini, red chooda as she vacations with husband in Maldives [Photos] SCJ

    In her latest Instagram post, the actress can be seen posing in a black bikini, red wedding chooda with the blue ocean at the backdrop. The pictures are totally mesmerising. A few days back, she posted a few photos where her husband could be seen making fun of her as she posed. "Swipe to the last photo to see how my cute weird husband mocks my poses!! #LifeAfterMarriage," read her caption.
     

    Shraddha Arya wears black bikini, red chooda as she vacations with husband in Maldives [Photos] SCJ

    Earlier she had even posted a video clip of herself and had written, "Holiday Hat On!" TV actress Shraddha Arya got married to Rahul Nagal, in Delhi, on November 16. When the actress had completed one month of her wedding anniversary, she had written a sweet appreciation post for her fauji husband. It was a romantic post that read, "RAHUL AAO MUJHE UTHAO ….Mujhe uthaao … when I feel down & low , Pick me up when I need more love & want you to show".

    Also read: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya glows in haldi ceremony [PHOTOS]

    Shraddha Arya wears black bikini, red chooda as she vacations with husband in Maldives [Photos] SCJ

    Her post further read that she wanted Rahul to pick her up when she felt scared or lost. "Pick me up each time who you love the most you're asked…Pick me up even if it seems too old, Pick me up whenever I raise my arms around you to hold… Pick me up and hug me tight & never let me go…& I shall do I same for you. Happy one month Baby", read the remaining part of her post.

    Also read: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya dances ahead of wedding, shares photo of her groom
     

    Shraddha Arya wears black bikini, red chooda as she vacations with husband in Maldives [Photos] SCJ

    The actress, previously in an interview with Indian Express, opened up about her love story with the man in uniform and how they developed feelings over a long-distance relationship. She had revealed that they had met a year ago through common friends and hit it off well. At that time, Rahul was based in Mumbai, but they used to meet each other occasionally because they both had hectic schedules. But then they both realised that this was more than friendship when he was later posted in another city. The long-distance made them realise what they felt for one another. That's when they decided to take their relationship to the next level. 

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan to return as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 4 Tigmanshu Dhulia script to be ready by 2022 drb

    Salman Khan to return as 'Chulbul Pandey' in Dabangg 4; Tigmanshu Dhulia’s script to be ready by 2022

    Rashmika Mandanna completes five years in the industry, check her post SCJ

    Rashmika Mandanna completes five years in the industry, check her post

    Singer Manmeet Singh Gupta converses about his source of inspiration - vpn

    Singer Manmeet Singh Gupta converses about his source of inspiration

    Vamika with mom Anushka Sharma, cheers for daddy Virat Kohli from the stands; see pic drb

    Vamika with mom Anushka Sharma, cheers for daddy Virat Kohli from the stands; see pic

    Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar write negative about his rumoured girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash? SCJ

    Did Karan Kundrra's ex Anusha Dandekar write negative about his rumoured girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash?

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Virat Kohli recognises Mohammed Shami among the best 3 seamers in the world currently-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli recognises Mohammed Shami among 'the best 3 seamers in the world currently'

    Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone 83 5 reasons why film failed to show any magic at box office drb

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 83: 5 reasons why film failed to show any magic at box office

    Salman Khan to return as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 4 Tigmanshu Dhulia script to be ready by 2022 drb

    Salman Khan to return as 'Chulbul Pandey' in Dabangg 4; Tigmanshu Dhulia’s script to be ready by 2022

    Rashmika Mandanna completes five years in the industry, check her post SCJ

    Rashmika Mandanna completes five years in the industry, check her post

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Kohli and co finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: India finishes 2021 with a win; here are the talking points from Day 5

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon
    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 44): Liston Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 44): Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

    Video Icon