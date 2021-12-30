Shraddha Arya wears black bikini, red chooda as she vacations with husband in Maldives [Photos]

TV actress Shraddha Arya is in Maldives with her husband, Rahul Nagal. Check out their vacation photos right here. The actress who got married to Rahul last month has been posting stunning and good pictures of herself.



In her latest Instagram post, the actress can be seen posing in a black bikini, red wedding chooda with the blue ocean at the backdrop. The pictures are totally mesmerising. A few days back, she posted a few photos where her husband could be seen making fun of her as she posed. "Swipe to the last photo to see how my cute weird husband mocks my poses!! #LifeAfterMarriage," read her caption.



Earlier she had even posted a video clip of herself and had written, "Holiday Hat On!" TV actress Shraddha Arya got married to Rahul Nagal, in Delhi, on November 16. When the actress had completed one month of her wedding anniversary, she had written a sweet appreciation post for her fauji husband. It was a romantic post that read, "RAHUL AAO MUJHE UTHAO ….Mujhe uthaao … when I feel down & low , Pick me up when I need more love & want you to show". Also read: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya glows in haldi ceremony [PHOTOS]

Her post further read that she wanted Rahul to pick her up when she felt scared or lost. "Pick me up each time who you love the most you're asked…Pick me up even if it seems too old, Pick me up whenever I raise my arms around you to hold… Pick me up and hug me tight & never let me go…& I shall do I same for you. Happy one month Baby", read the remaining part of her post. Also read: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya dances ahead of wedding, shares photo of her groom

