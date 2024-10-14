Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING! Did you know Munawar Faruqui was on Lawrence Bishnoi's hitlist? Read details

    Munawar Faruqui was followed by two henchmen from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang at an event in Delhi. They bought their tickets on the same aircraft and followed him to the national capital.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 6:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

    Days after the dramatic murder of NCP MLA Baba Siddique, a fresh revelation claims that comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was also on the 'hitlist' of criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, who claimed responsibility for the former's killing. According to the claim, two henchman followed Munawar to Delhi, but their plot was prevented.

    article_image2

    According to Times Now, Munawar attended an event in Delhi in September, at which point two henchmen from the Bishnoi gang purchased tickets on the same aircraft and accompanied him to the national capital. They also booked rooms at the same hotel where the comedian was staying.

    article_image3

    However, their attack attempt was thwarted after intelligence authorities acquired critical information about the diabolical plan, and the comic was returned to Mumbai under strict protection.

    article_image4

    According to the article, Bishnoi killed Munawar to promote himself as a "Hindu underworld don". The Mumbai Police have now deployed substantial protection for the comic, since the threat remains, particularly in light of Baba Siddique's death.

    article_image5

    On October 12, Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan's workplace in Bandra East, sending shockwaves through the city. Later, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the crime, claiming that the veteran politician was assassinated because of his close relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

    article_image6

    The Bishnoi gang has a long-standing enmity with Salman, and member Lawrence Bishnoi has already stated that his life's goal is to kill the star. Salman and his family have been under increased security, and the actor is said to be saddened by Siddique's death. 

