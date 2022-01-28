  • Facebook
    Shewta Tiwari's 'God is measuring my bra size' remark taken out of context, says host Salil Acharya

    First Published Jan 28, 2022, 3:04 PM IST
    In an attempt to clear the air around Shewta Tiwari's controversial 'Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai' statement, host Salil Acharya says the actress' comment is being played out of context.

    TV star Shweta Tiwari landed in a controversy over a statement in an event held in Bhopal, where she promoted her new web series Showstopper. The event was hosted by Salil Acharya where the star cast was seen answering some questions and having fun. 
     

    Everything was going all right until Shweta said, “Meri bra ka size Bhagwan le raha hai (God is measuring my bra size)”. This statement sparked controversy; many social media users trolled and slammed the actress. Not just that, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra ordered an investigation on the same. He also sought a report from the Bhopal Police Commissioner on the matter.
     

    Not, the host Salil has now come forward in support of Shweta, saying it was 'taken out of context'. Salil clarified that she referred to Sourabh Raaj Jain, who plays bra fitter in the web series by God. 
     

    Salil Acharya said to an entertainment portal, “I was on stage with Shweta when this happened. I asked actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who plays a bra fitter in the web series. I asked him that for a person who has played mythological and godly roles in the past, how was it playing something so different.”
     

    Sahil also added, “Funnily, Shweta said that now we are making God do this. She meant Sourabh because he is known for his mythological roles when she said, God. Her statement has been taken out of context, and I really would like to clear the air.” Also Read: TV actress Shweta Tiwari hospitalised; diagnosed with low blood pressure

    According to Salil, in this age to social media and memes, videos are often cut and edited and then posted on social media like this one. Salil thinks that with the arrival of the internet and social media, people can use things in whatever way they want, which can spoil people's image. Also Read: Shweta Tiwari stirs controversy with 'God is measuring my bra size' remark; MP minister orders probe

     

