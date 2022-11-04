SEXY VIDEO: Too HOT to handle: Urfi Javed crosses all 'limits of boldness'; actress goes TOPLESS

Urfi Javed uploaded a video of herself wearing a black skirt and a top made of two flowers strung together. Fans responded to the video by describing her as "very hot," while another described Urfi as "sexy."

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, a social media celebrity, is creating a stir online with his unusual style. The celebrity once more attracted attention with her new appearance, setting the internet on fire.

Without a doubt, Urfi Javed is well-known on social media. With her bold videos and photographs, the TV diva can captivate all of her fans and make them go crazy. In a recent video, the actress can be seen sporting a black pants and a top made of two flowers strung together. She used cloud emojis in the video description. (VIDEO)



Fans responded to the video by describing her as "very hot," while another described Urfi as "sexy." Some people didn't like the way she looked and heavily teased her.

In recent days, actor Sudhanshu Pandey made a remark in response to Urfi Javed. After the star described her Diwali outfit as "ghastly," she posted a video.



Urfi captioned her post as, “Till the time you become rich enough to buy twitter , Instagram , Facebook you guys gotta tolerate these ghastly sights of mine . Here’s a lesson for you mofos out there -You don’t control the world. You’re just an average (some of them below average) human beings who think what a girl puts on her body is their business.”



TV actor Sudhanshu stated that even though he isn't following Urfi, her Diwali video popped up in his feed, and he found it distasteful and offensive. Pandey wrote, "I don’t follow this person but I still have to see such ghastly sights every day thanks to news channels. I’m enraged seeing this. How can you guys even promote such a mockery of an auspicious festival like Diwali… for God’s sake it’s Laxmi poojan day."



Urfi later called Pandey a hypocrite and wrote, "Very well written, @SudhanshuPandey you should read this. You'll hypocrisy and double standards."



