Sexy video and pictures: Bhojpuri BOLD actress Amrapali Dubey romances Nirahua in this VIRAL video (WATCH)
Bhojpuri movie lovers are captivated by the pairing of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey. Their song ‘Hoth Laliya Chikhe Da Na’ is currently going viral on YouTube.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Dinesh Lal Yadav, known as Nirahua, and Amrapali Dubey consistently rank among the top superhit combinations in the Bhojpuri film.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The on-screen chemistry between Nirahua and Amrapali has captivated the audience. After they are released, their movies and songs generate buzz online. (WATCH NOW)
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The song "Hoth Laliya Chikhe Da Na" featuring Nirahua and Amrapali, is extremely popular on YouTube. The song showcases Dinesh Lal Yadav, alias Nirahua, and Amrapali Dubey's sizzling chemistry.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Amrapali and Nirahua are seen making out on the bed while wearing short red dresses. As soon as it starts, this music ignites.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The song "Hoth Laliya Chikhe Da Na" vividly depicts the passion between the two celebrities. The song has been viewed more than 9,9k plus times so far.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Dinesh Lal Yadav himself sings this song of Nirhua Hindustani. The chemistry of both of them is liked a lot by the audience. Also Read: SEXY Bhojpuri video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav’s HOT song goes viral
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
By the way, how did you like this song on Dinesh and Amrapali? Do tell us. Also Read: Tara Sutaria shares cleavage revealing SEXY photos in bralette