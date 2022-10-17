Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY video and pictures: Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa looks perfect in pink off-shoulder dress; take a look

    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 6:27 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa looks like a Disney princess in off-shoulder pink embellished ruffle gown. She shares some pictures and video on her social media page
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa is a social media celebrity and a Bhojpuri actress. She continues to make headlines due to her photos and videos. She uses social media extensively.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With her daring and seductive appearance, Monalisa frequently wins her fans. Her picture has been fiercely going viral recently on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In a pink off-the-shoulder embroidered ruffle gown, Monalisa is seen. She is breathtaking in this dress. Monalisa struck brash and seductive stances during the photo shoot. She incites discussion on social media with her provocative appearance.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    These images of Monalisa are receiving praise from fans. Both in her Indian and Western attire, she is stunning. It wouldn't be inaccurate to state that Monalisa is a pro at glitzing up various ensembles.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She is beautiful no matter what. Mona has a lot of adoring followers. People adore her sense of style as well. On Instagram, Monalisa has 5.1 million fans.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa's employment situation has been discussed in numerous TV serials. According to the uninformed, she is one of the most costly actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Also Read: Pushpa star Allu Arjun met the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She will soon be seen in "Ratri Ke Yatri 2," a web series. She also appeared on Salman Khan's television programme "Bigg Boss." Also Read: Drishyam 2 trailer: Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts RBA

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts

    Yoga guru Ramdev says, 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son AJR

    Yoga guru Ramdev targets Bollywood, claims 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son

    Kantara Prabhas to Kangana Rananut to Shilpa Shetty and more share their review on Rishab Shetty's film RBA

    Kantara: Prabhas to Kangana Rananut to Shilpa Shetty and more share their review on Rishab Shetty's film

    I quit said Vaishali Takkar in her 5-page suicide note accusing Rahul Navlani of physical abuse drb

    ‘I quit’, said Vaishali Takkar in her 5-page suicide note accusing Rahul Navlani of ‘physical abuse’

    Drishyam 2 trailer Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel? drb

    Drishyam 2 trailer: Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel?

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up' after shocker against Scotland snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up'

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts RBA

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India from November 9 AJR

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India from November 9

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Shami an ideal replacement for Bumrah? Here's what Tendulkar feels snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Shami an ideal replacement for Bumrah? Here's what Tendulkar feels

    Yoga guru Ramdev says, 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son AJR

    Yoga guru Ramdev targets Bollywood, claims 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son

    Recent Videos

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon