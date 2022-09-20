Sexy pictures: Namrata Malla, Pawan Singh’s ‘Laal Ghaghra’ photos ooze hotness; actress flaunts cleavage

Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla and singer Pawan Singh’s latest song ‘Laal Ghaghra’ has been taking the internet by storm. Namrata has dropped a slew of hot pictures of her and the singer from the song that her fans should not miss out on. Check them out here.

Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla and popular singer Pawan Singh’s song ‘Laal Ghaghra’, that released recently, has been breaking the internet. The song has already received millions of likes from Namrata and Pawan’s fans on YouTube and looks like the actor won’t stop sharing some hot moments with the singer from their latest song. Namrata, on Tuesday, shared a slew of pictures from the song’s shoot that are more than enough to set the temperature rising and how!

In the Instagram post that Namrata Malla shared, the actor has posted at least 10 pictures with Pawan Singh where the singer is seen posing some seductive poses with the actor.

Captioned, “Stills from my latest song #lalghagra,”, one of the pictures shows Pawan Singh seductively kissing Namrata Malla. In other pictures, she continues to hold the actor in a more sensuous manner.

Before the song’s release, Namrata Malla had shared a video with Pawan Singh wherein the two were dancing of the latter’s popular song ‘Lollypop Lagelu’. The video made fans of the stars go berserk on the internet with them flooding the comments section with heart and fire emojis.

