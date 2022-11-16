Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara enjoys Maldives vacay; flaunts voluptuous body in bikini

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

    Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who made headlines when she split from Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi, has enchanted her Instagram followers with pictures from her recent trip to Maldives.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Argentinian model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who recently hit the headlines after her split from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi, is currently enjoying her time in Maldives as she takes a break from her hectic schedule.

    Also read: SEXY Pictures and Video: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara shows off cleavage in tight sky blue corset

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara, who owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetics collection, flaunted her voluptuous body in a black bikini as she enjoyed her vacation in the island nation. The Argentinian accessorised her look with a pair of Gucci shades. "In Maldives, for the second time in the year," she wrote.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Showing off her Gucci shades, Mauro Icardi's former wife, Wanda Nara, posted a picture of the branded sunglasses with the pristine ocean of Maldives reflecting the background.

    Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked sizzling hot in a bikini

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    In another photograph, the Argentinian model flaunted her Chanel clutch purse on the table. Haters trolled Wanda Nara for making her recent Instagram post from Maldives all about branded accessories. "Photos of the wallet and glasses were necessary... we already know you only wear brands!!" wrote one follower in the comment section.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    A few days ago, Mauro Icardi's ex-wife flaunted her curves in a printed bikini from her Wanda Swim collction. The Argentinian star has been subject to trolls, with some stating that her pictures on Instagram are photoshopped.

    Also read: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked ultra-hot in cleavage-revealing outfits

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Last week, Wanda Nara launched her new collection of swimwear and showcased a bottle-green swimsuit in a sexy photoshoot. The Argentinian celebrity wowed her followers as she posed for the camera half-dipped in the sea, showing off her assets and toned legs.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Mauro Icardi's ex-wife, who appears as a judge on 'The Masked Singer', is known for her bold and sexy bikini photos. Fans will hope Wanda Nara remains unfazed by the hate comments that flood her Instagram posts and get to see more from her swimwear collection.

    Also read: SEXY and BOLD Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara goes braless; reveals cleavage in bathrobe

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive Kriti Sanon on Adipurush VFX controversy There is a lot more in the film than 1.35 min long teaser drb

    Kriti Sanon on Adipurush VFX controversy: 'There's a lot more in the film than 1.35 min long teaser'

    Exclusive Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan next to be named in December says Dinesh Vijay of Maddock Films drb

    Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s next to be named in December

    Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone PDAs are so cute during 82 E Instagram Live RBA

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's PDAs is so cute during 82°E Instagram Live; here's what happened

    Akshay Kumar to play late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in his next film- read details RBA

    Akshay Kumar to play late mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in his next film- read details

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty gets an expensive gift from Rajinikanth-report RBA

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty gets an expensive gift from Rajinikanth-report

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri sexy video Kajal Raghwani Khesari Lal Yadav HOT dance moves in Na Chheda Na Piya creating buzz RBA

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT dance moves in ‘Na Chheda Na Piya’ creating buzz

    Price drop alert Nothing Phone 1 available at Rs 29999 during Flipkart sale details here gcw

    Price drop alert! Nothing Phone (1) available at Rs 29,999 during Flipkart sale

    football Does Sporting CP have room for Man United outcast Cristiano Ronaldo President Federico Varandas sends strong message snt

    Does Sporting CP have room for Man United outcast Ronaldo? President Varandas sends strong message

    Shraddha murder Police to seek Aaftab profile details from Bumble about other women whom he met gcw

    Shraddha murder: Police to seek Aaftab's profile details from Bumble, other women whom he met

    26 11 Mumbai attack survivor Moshe Holtzberg invited to Israel's 25th Knesset's inauguration - adt

    26/11 survivor Moshe Holtzberg invited to Israel's 25th Knesset's inauguration

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Complete list of players released by franchises, purse remaining

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon