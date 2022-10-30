Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY pictures: Jennifer Lopez dons lacy lingerie for her latest Instagram post

    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

    Singer Jennifer Lopez looked amazing in seductive white lingerie for the new picture, which she matched with a white satin robe.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez is one of the most famous celebrities in Hollywood. The actress-singer, who is a frequent social media user, never ceases to amaze her followers with her breathtaking photos and videos. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Hustlers actress, who just married Ben Affleck, continues to share glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media. On Sunday (Oct 30) morning, the stunning diva released yet another batch of photos clad in sensual lingerie, raising the stakes on social media.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the photos, JLo looked hot and charming, dressed in a white robe over a set of lace nighty. While sitting on her bed, the actress assumed sensual positions. JLo showed off her cleavage in the photos with her beautiful golden locks open. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She wore neutral lip tint and somewhat smokey eyes for her makeup. The actress smiled as she posed for shots for a photoshoot. Taking to the captions, JLo wrote, " #SelfCare #HappyWeekend #TakingAMoment." Also Read: SEXY pics, video: Urfi Javed goes SEMI-NUDE; wears only a shimmery black sleeve

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Soon after Jennifer Lopez shared, scores of fans and friends from the industry rang into the comments section to shower praises on the actress. While one fan wrote, “Love you. U look so beautiful ❤️ bestie," another added, “QUEEN." A third social media user wrote, “Wow! its amazing!❤❤❤."  Also Read: Freddy first look: Meet Kartik Aaryan aka Dr Freddy Ginwala

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple RBA

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

    Video: Birthday girl Ananya Panday copies Kareena Kapoor's look from her hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum RBA

    Video: Birthday girl Ananya Panday copies Kareena Kapoor's look from her hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum

    Jaya Bachchan says she doesnt have a problem in Navya Nanda has child without marriage drb

    Jaya Bachchan says she doesn’t have a problem in Navya Nanda has ‘child without marriage’

    What is Myositis a rare autoimmune condition that Yashoda actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is suffering from drb

    What is Myositis, a rare autoimmune condition that ‘Yashoda’ actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is suffering from?

    Bharti Singh drug case: NCB files chargesheet against comedian, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa drb

    Bharti Singh drug case: NCB files chargesheet against comedian, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Election 2022: Rather than visiting Gujarat, CM Kejriwal should stay in Delhi: BJP's Manoj Tiwari - adt

    Rather than visiting Gujarat, CM Kejriwal should stay in Delhi: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple RBA

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

    Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result announced; check steps, details here - adt

    Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result announced; check steps, details here

    Former UK PM Liz Truss phone was hacked by Russian agents Report gcw

    Former UK PM Liz Truss' phone was hacked by Russian agents: Report

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC head coach Marquez delighted to regain top spot after win against FC Goa snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC head coach Marquez delighted to regain top spot after win against FC Goa

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon