SEXY pictures: Jennifer Lopez dons lacy lingerie for her latest Instagram post

Singer Jennifer Lopez looked amazing in seductive white lingerie for the new picture, which she matched with a white satin robe.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most famous celebrities in Hollywood. The actress-singer, who is a frequent social media user, never ceases to amaze her followers with her breathtaking photos and videos.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The Hustlers actress, who just married Ben Affleck, continues to share glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media. On Sunday (Oct 30) morning, the stunning diva released yet another batch of photos clad in sensual lingerie, raising the stakes on social media.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In the photos, JLo looked hot and charming, dressed in a white robe over a set of lace nighty. While sitting on her bed, the actress assumed sensual positions. JLo showed off her cleavage in the photos with her beautiful golden locks open.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She wore neutral lip tint and somewhat smokey eyes for her makeup. The actress smiled as she posed for shots for a photoshoot. Taking to the captions, JLo wrote, " #SelfCare #HappyWeekend #TakingAMoment." Also Read: SEXY pics, video: Urfi Javed goes SEMI-NUDE; wears only a shimmery black sleeve

Photo Courtesy: Instagram