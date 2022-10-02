Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy pictures: Is Shweta Sharma copying Namrata Malla in boldness?

    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actors Namrata Malla and Shweta Sharma have been setting the internet on fire with their hot and sizzling pictures. The two have included their names in the list of bold actresses from the regional cinema. There are multiple similarities in the posts the two actors put on their social media. Does it mean that Shweta is copying Namrata in her hot and bold game?

    Image: Shweta Sharma, Namrata Malla/Instagram

    When it comes to displaying boldness on the screen, the Bhojpuri film industry will be considered one of the front runners in the races. The regional cinema has many actors who have known to show off their skin in front of the camera – whether it is for a movie, a dance video or simply for their own social media. Actors such as Akshara Singh and Monalisa are popular among Bhojpuri fans for their boldness. But there are two more actors who are known for the same thing – Namrata Malla and Shweta Sharma.

    Image: Shweta Sharma, Namrata Malla/Instagram

    While many are already aware of who Namrata Malla is, there are some who know that even Shweta Sharma is not far behind in the race to be the hottest and boldest actor in the Bhojpuri film industry. Similar to Namrata, Shweta is also known for her sizzling dance videos and hot pictures that she often posts on her social media.

    Image: Shweta Sharma, Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Those who follow Namrata Malla and Shweta Sharma on social media, particularly on Instagram, would be aware of the similarities their accounts reflect upon. Whether it is posing in a bikini in front of a pool or uploading a sensuous dance video, both Namrata and Shweta are frequent with such posts.

    Image: Shweta Sharma, Namrata Malla/Instagram

    However, a closer look at Shweta Sharma’s Instagram handle will make the fans wonder if she is trying to match up with Namrata Malla who enjoys a fandom of over 1.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

    Image: Shweta Sharma, Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Interestingly, Shweta had recently shared a video wherein she was seen dancing with Namrata on the latter’s song ‘Laal Ghaghra’ in which she featured with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh.

