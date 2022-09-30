SEXY PHOTOS: Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan all set for Durga Puja; shares her bikini body and says 'bye to diet

Nusrat Jahan in bikini: With an ultra-chic animal-printed, tied bikini with zig-zag designs, Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan shows off her sexiness.

Nusrat Jahan, a stunning Bengali actress, appears determined to remain in the spotlight. The actress has frequently been the subject of heated debate, whether it is because of her independent lifestyle choices or her fearless picture shoots.

However, Nusrat has consistently ignored the haters' insults and taunts. She has been unafraid to express her opinions, releasing a number of her sultry photos on social media.



The film industry is preparing to go on a pandal hopping binge, indulge in delectables, and abandon their diet plans as Durga Puja celebrations take over Bengal.



Nusrat Jahan, a genuine Bengali, has travelled the same path. She has said her diet farewell. She has waved goodbye to her diet as “Pujo eshegeche.” “Saying bye to diet now… Pujo eshegeche,” read her caption.



Nusrat radiates power in a knotted bikini with an animal design and zigzag patterns in shades of pale orange and blue. The actress executed some gorgeous postures while nailing the excellent fringe hairstyle, gaining hearts.

She played with her locks as she let her brunette tresses open. The diva's light rose-colored makeup gave her Goa-ready appearance a fierce edge. Nusrat accessorised her bohemian ensemble with a link bracelet and golden hoops.

Social media users have responded differently to Nusrat's photos. While some people have praised her, calling the politician and actress "beautiful" and "pretty," others have voiced their disapproval of Nusrat's lovely picture sessions.

One person criticised her clothing, asking, "What is Mahanayika and the Member of Parliament's condition? It's a shame! Disgrace to you Another mocked, "So is this the MP of our parliament."

The actress, however, hasn't let the criticism get to her. She doesn't hesitate to post tidbits of her glitzy fashion statements on social media. After becoming a Lok Sabha MP for the Trinamool Congress Party in 2019, Nusrat entered politics.



In addition, it has been widely rumoured that the actress is seeing Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta following the highly publicised dissolution of her marriage to Nikhil Jain. A son was born to Nusrat and Yash. The pair frequently shares peeks of their romantic getaways while on vacation.



