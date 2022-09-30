Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY PHOTOS: Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan all set for Durga Puja; shares her bikini body and says 'bye to diet

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 4:34 PM IST

    Nusrat Jahan in bikini: With an ultra-chic animal-printed, tied bikini with zig-zag designs, Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan shows off her sexiness.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nusrat Jahan, a stunning Bengali actress, appears determined to remain in the spotlight. The actress has frequently been the subject of heated debate, whether it is because of her independent lifestyle choices or her fearless picture shoots. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, Nusrat has consistently ignored the haters' insults and taunts. She has been unafraid to express her opinions, releasing a number of her sultry photos on social media.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The film industry is preparing to go on a pandal hopping binge, indulge in delectables, and abandon their diet plans as Durga Puja celebrations take over Bengal. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nusrat Jahan, a genuine Bengali, has travelled the same path. She has said her diet farewell. She has waved goodbye to her diet as “Pujo eshegeche.” “Saying bye to diet now… Pujo eshegeche,” read her caption.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nusrat radiates power in a knotted bikini with an animal design and zigzag patterns in shades of pale orange and blue. The actress executed some gorgeous postures while nailing the excellent fringe hairstyle, gaining hearts.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She played with her locks as she let her brunette tresses open. The diva's light rose-colored makeup gave her Goa-ready appearance a fierce edge. Nusrat accessorised her bohemian ensemble with a link bracelet and golden hoops.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Social media users have responded differently to Nusrat's photos. While some people have praised her, calling the politician and actress "beautiful" and "pretty," others have voiced their disapproval of Nusrat's lovely picture sessions.

     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One person criticised her clothing, asking, "What is Mahanayika and the Member of Parliament's condition? It's a shame! Disgrace to you Another mocked, "So is this the MP of our parliament."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress, however, hasn't let the criticism get to her. She doesn't hesitate to post tidbits of her glitzy fashion statements on social media. After becoming a Lok Sabha MP for the Trinamool Congress Party in 2019, Nusrat entered politics.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In addition, it has been widely rumoured that the actress is seeing Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta following the highly publicised dissolution of her marriage to Nikhil Jain. A son was born to Nusrat and Yash. The pair frequently shares peeks of their romantic getaways while on vacation.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the meantime, Nusrat's next film appearance will be in Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni. The next movie, directed by Shieladitya Moulik, also features Debashish Mondal, Anirban Chakraborti, Sumanta Mukhopadhyay, and her beau Yash Dasgupta.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde drb

    Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde?

    Pornography case Raj Kundra write to CBI claims innocence drb

    Pornography case: Raj Kundra write to CBI, claims ‘innocence’

    Bhediya Teaser show glimpses of Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon horror comedy trailer to be out on THIS date drb

    Bhediya Teaser show glimpses of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon’s horror-comedy; trailer to be out on THIS date

    Was Khloe Kardashian secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson before his paternity scandal? Read this RBA

    Was Khloe Kardashian secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson before his paternity scandal? Read this

    Fahadh Faasil teams up with KGF Hombale Films for Dhoomam check out the first look poster drb

    Fahadh Faasil teams up with KGF's Hombale Films for Dhoomam; check out the first-look poster

    Recent Stories

    India map blunder by Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor

    India map blunder by Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor

    football What sets Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta apart from Manchester City Pep Guardiola Gabriel Jesus reveals in major admission snt

    What sets Arsenal boss Arteta apart from Man City's Guardiola? Gabriel Jesus reveals in major admission

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding Couple shares FIRST PIC from celebrations drb

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple shares FIRST PIC from celebrations

    Apple electric car to launch sooner than expected plans to build team for Project Titan gcw

    Apple's electric car to launch sooner than expected, plans to build team for 'Project Titan'

    Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde drb

    Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde?

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon