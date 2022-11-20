Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures and Video: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara flaunts hot body in black and pink bikini

    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

    Argentinian football Mauro Icard's former wife, Wanda Nara, is enjoying her stay in the Maldives and has been sharing stunning photographs of herself in sexy bikinis and swimsuits, leaving fans gasping for their breath.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who recently hit the headlines following her separation from Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, has been having the time of her life in the Maldives. The mother of five has been sharing photographs of herself in bikinis and swimsuits from her vacation, leaving her fans floored.

    Also see: SEXY and BOLD Pictures: 8 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara oozed hotness in pink bikini and swimsuit

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    In her latest Instagram post, Wanda Nara flaunted her ultra-hot body in a sexy black and pink bikini as she posed for a mirror selfie. "Hey, how are you? Beautiful," the Argentinian wrote in the caption.

    WATCH: Wanda Nara flaunts voluptuous body in sexy bikini video

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi's former wife has been driving followers crazy with her bikini photographs and videos. "Pretty pretty," noted one fan in the comment box. "What a cutie," wrote another, while a third added, "amazing beauty 😍🔥 beauty = wanda nara🔥😍❤️"

    Also read: SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wana Nara flaunts voluptuous body in green swimsuit; gets trolled

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    A couple of days ago, Wanda Nara, who owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetics collection, posted a jaw-dropping photograph in a neon pink bikini as she enjoyed her trip to the Maldives.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    She had also earlier shared a sexy photograph of herself enjoying her break in the island nation as she posed for the cameras in a black bikini, flaunting her assets.

    Also see: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked sizzling hot in a bikini

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara, who appears as a judge on 'The Masked Singer', often gets trolled by haters for photoshopping her pictures. However, the Argentinian model remains unfazed and continues to post photographs and videos where she flaunts her voluptuous body.

    Also read: SEXY Pictures: 10 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara looked ultra-hot in cleavage-revealing outfits

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Govinda Naam Mera Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar's comedy thriller to release on Disney+ Hotstar rba

    Govinda Naam Mera Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar's comedy thriller to release on Hotstar

    Hrithik Roshan slams news of him moving in with Saba Azad; read what he said RBA

    Hrithik Roshan slams news of him moving in with Saba Azad; read what he said

    football BTS Army goes gaga over Jungkook's Qatar World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers'; await opening ceremony performance snt

    BTS Army goes gaga over Jungkook's Qatar World Cup 2022 song 'Dreamers'; await opening ceremony performance

    Ranveer Singh breaks down while receiving award; recalls how his father paid Rs 50,000 for his first portfolio RBA

    Ranveer Singh breaks down while receiving award; recalls how his father paid Rs 50,000 for his first portfolio

    Filmfare Awards in Dubai: Shehnaaz Gill dedicates her award to Sidharth Shukla, leaves SidNaaz fans emotional RBA

    Filmfare Awards in Dubai: Shehnaaz Gill dedicates her award to Sidharth Shukla, leaves SidNaaz fans emotional

    Recent Stories

    New Zealand vs India 2022: Sensational Suryakumar Yadav believes Test call-up is around the corner snt

    New Zealand vs India 2022: Sensational Suryakumar Yadav believes Test call-up is around the corner

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Crazy football fans in Kerala purchase Rs 23 lakh property to watch tournament together - adt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Crazy football fans in Kerala purchase Rs 23 lakh property to watch tournament together

    Shraddha Walkar case: Experts believe circumstantial evidence, forensic exam key to investigation snt

    Shraddha Walkar case: Experts believe circumstantial evidence, forensic exam key to investigation

    Govinda Naam Mera Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar's comedy thriller to release on Disney+ Hotstar rba

    Govinda Naam Mera Trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar's comedy thriller to release on Hotstar

    UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round revised schedule released; know details - adt

    UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up round revised schedule released; know details

    Recent Videos

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon
    Video Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Video Icon