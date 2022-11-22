SEXY Pictures and Video: Mia Khalifa flaunts breathtaking perfect curves; leaves fans drooling for more

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa, who has close to 28 million Instagram followers, leaves her fans drooling with bold and sexy pictures from time to time. In her latest post, the Lebanese-American star flaunts her assets in a jaw-dropping video.

Mia Khalifa, a former porn star, is not afraid to be authentic. Instead, the Lebanese-American star has perfected the art of fusing the ostentatious outfits she dons when she goes out with the casualness of her home on social media, where she has approximately 27.7 million Instagram followers. Also see: (HOT PHOTOS) Mia Khalifa's SEXY pictures will blow your mind; check them out

In her latest Instagram post, Mia Khalifa posted a video with the following caption: "Kali said lil booties matter too and she makes the rules @bodiedbyuchis @kaliuchis," and has already garnered over 900k likes. WATCH: Mia Khalifa flaunts her assets in latest Instagram video

In the video, Mia Khalifa shows off her sexy curves in a black and yellow checked shirt paired with ultra-short denim. She accessorised her look with a yellow and navy blue cap worn the other way around. Also see: Scary Pictures: Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa stalked by shady men during her vacay in Miami

"Obsession" is written in bold at the waist of Mia Khalifa's denim shorts as she shows off her slim waist and flaunts her long locks, leaving her fans gasping for their breath.

