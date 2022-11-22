Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures and Video: Mia Khalifa flaunts breathtaking perfect curves; leaves fans drooling for more

    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

    Former pornstar Mia Khalifa, who has close to 28 million Instagram followers, leaves her fans drooling with bold and sexy pictures from time to time. In her latest post, the Lebanese-American star flaunts her assets in a jaw-dropping video.

    Image Credit: Mia Khalifa Instagram

    Mia Khalifa, a former porn star, is not afraid to be authentic. Instead, the Lebanese-American star has perfected the art of fusing the ostentatious outfits she dons when she goes out with the casualness of her home on social media, where she has approximately 27.7 million Instagram followers.

    Also see: (HOT PHOTOS) Mia Khalifa's SEXY pictures will blow your mind; check them out

    Image Credit: Mia Khalifa Instagram

    In her latest Instagram post, Mia Khalifa posted a video with the following caption: "Kali said lil booties matter too and she makes the rules @bodiedbyuchis @kaliuchis," and has already garnered over 900k likes.

    WATCH: Mia Khalifa flaunts her assets in latest Instagram video

    Image Credit: Mia Khalifa Instagram

    In the video, Mia Khalifa shows off her sexy curves in a black and yellow checked shirt paired with ultra-short denim. She accessorised her look with a yellow and navy blue cap worn the other way around.

    Also see: Scary Pictures: Ex-Pornstar Mia Khalifa stalked by shady men during her vacay in Miami

    Image Credit: Mia Khalifa Instagram

    "Obsession" is written in bold at the waist of Mia Khalifa's denim shorts as she shows off her slim waist and flaunts her long locks, leaving her fans gasping for their breath.

    Image Credit: Mia Khalifa Instagram

    Mia Khalifa rose to fame after Islamic State supporters threatened to kill her because she appeared in a pornographic film wearing a headscarf. Even though she had only been a porn star for a single year, she was one of the most well-known actresses online in 2014, and the threats only served to boost her notoriety.

    Also see: Super sexy pictures: Mia Khalifa shows off her cleavage wearing sexy red bikini; check out her vacay pictures

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    VADH Trailer Review: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta starrer keeps you immersed throughout; fans await release sur

    VADH Trailer Review: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta starrer keeps you immersed throughout; fans await release

    Uorfi Javed posts topless viral video, where her assets are covered by wine glasses; netizens react sur

    Uorfi Javed posts topless viral video, where her assets are covered by wine glasses; netizens react

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shares detail about Mannat's new glass crystals nameplate sur

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shares detail about Mannat's new glass crystals nameplate

    Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look RBA

    Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra 13th wedding anniversary: Actress thanks husband for making her life beautiful RBA

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra 13th wedding anniversary: Actress thanks husband for making her life beautiful

    Recent Stories

    football All about Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari, Argentina's nemesis in Qatar fifa World Cup 2022 opener snt

    All about Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari, Argentina's nemesis in World Cup 2022 opener

    Gujarat Election 2022: 'BJP-Congress should get married', taunts AAP's Arvind Kejriwal - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: 'BJP-Congress should get married', taunts AAP's Arvind Kejriwal

    VADH Trailer Review: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta starrer keeps you immersed throughout; fans await release sur

    VADH Trailer Review: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta starrer keeps you immersed throughout; fans await release

    Delhi Court seeks ED's response on AAP leader Satyendar Jain's plea for food in jail AJR

    Delhi Court seeks ED's response on AAP leader Satyendar Jain's plea for food in jail

    Uorfi Javed posts topless viral video, where her assets are covered by wine glasses; netizens react sur

    Uorfi Javed posts topless viral video, where her assets are covered by wine glasses; netizens react

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon