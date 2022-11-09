SEXY Pictures: 13 times Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen flaunted her washboard abs in bikinis and more

NFL legend Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen last month announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage, sending shockwaves among fans. Even as news around their personal lives continues to hog the limelight, here's a look at 13 times the supermodel flaunted her well-toned abs in bikinis, dresses and even topless.

In what sent shockwaves among their fans, NFL legend Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen recently announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The two celebrities posted similar statements on Instagram, saying they had reached an amicable agreement over the terms of their split. Even as they continue to hog the limelight around the reasons behind their split, what's transpiring in their personal lives and more, we look at 13 times Gisele Bundchen flaunted her washboard abs in sexy bikinis, yoga attire and even topless poses.

In the Instagram post announcing her divorce from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Gisele Bundchen wrote, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart." Both parties stated that they would keep co-parenting their kids and put their welfare first.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen got married in 2009 and have two children together, Benjamin (12) and daughter Vivian Lake (9). The NFL star also has a 15-year-old son, John Edward, from his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

According to reports, the couple's net worth is estimated to be around 650 million dollars, with Gisele Bundchen contributing 400 million dollars of the fortune. The Brazilian model, who has over 20.1 million followers on Instagram, charms her fans frequently with sexy photographs of herself showing off her well-toned washboard abs in bikinis, swimwear, yoga attire, co-ords and more.

The couple's marriage reportedly suffered after Tom Brady changed his mind about retiring from American football. The NFL legend and Gisele Bundchen were one of US pop culture's most celebrated couples and were known for owning their careers in entertainment, fashion, and sports.

42-year-old Gisele Bundchen is one of the world's most celebrated models and has been the face of numerous campaigns for luxury brands such as Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren. A scroll through her Instagram profile, and one will encounter mindblowing photographs of the model flaunting her washboard abs in sexy bikinis.

The Brazilian supermodel is also known for being an ardent yoga enthusiast, and she often leaves her fans gasping for their breath with photographs of herself practicing different poses in sexy sports bras and tights.

Yoga is extremely popular among celebrities in the West, and Gisele Bundchen is an ardent follower of this traditional Indian practice of physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

Gisele Bundchen is also a fan of sun and sand. The Brazilian supermodel is often seen enjoying her time on a beach and, at times, enjoys a bit of surfing. She prefers wearing either a bikini or sports bra with tights while she spends her time outdoors.

Known to be opinionated, Gisele Bundchen has not shied away from voicing her concerns for Tom Brady's long-term health by his continued presence in American football. In a 2017 interview, the Brazilian celebrity said the quarterback had received multiple concussions - a claim later contested by the NFL.

In an interview with Elle magazine in September, Gisele Bundchen expressed her concerns about her husband's decision to keep playing, but she also stated she wanted him to "follow his joy".

"Obviously, I have my concerns -- this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Giesel Bundchen told Elle. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too."

Now that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have obtained a divorce, additional information about their marriage is surfacing. According to court filings, the couple's marriage was "irretrievably broken".

