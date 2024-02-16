Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Naagin 2 star Mouni Roy flaunts her hotness in satin black dress

    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Mouni Roy recently shared pictures on her Instagram page, leaving her fans’ hearts fluttering.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy, who rose to notoriety with her role in the supernatural thriller series Naagin and its sequel, Naagin 2, is also adored by fans for her mesmerising attractiveness and impeccable fashion sense.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Every outfit the actress wears has its own audience, which keeps her on the radar of fashion publications, and rightfully so.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her most recent appearance is no different. Mouni recently posted photos of her outfit on her Instagram page, which had her followers' hearts fluttering.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The outfit, which highlighted Mouni's toned figure, caught many people's attention during the occasion. However, Mouni deserves credit for carrying the look with such grace, not only the ensemble.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She looked stunning with her flowing tresses, and her elegant nude makeup matched her clothing well. She captioned the stunning photos with "Soft jazz playing in the background...".

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy has demonstrated her talent and flexibility as an actor throughout her career, which began with Ekta Kapoor's television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Gold, starring Akshay Kumar, after appearing in Naagin and Naagin 2.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In 2022, Mouni shocked everyone with her performance in Ayan Mukerji's epic masterpiece, Brahmastra.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni was last featured in the online series Sultan of Delhi, for which she received critical praise.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Mouni said that she is on her way to transforming the business and the audience's image of her.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She added, "If you ask me if I've been typecast, the answer is yes, of course. But I've also been really fortunate to work with filmmakers who saw my potential in various roles and parts. As Emraan Hashmi points out, it may be a fair industry, but I feel it is a very challenging one.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamita starrer starrer mints over Rs 21 crore in 7 days rkn

    Premalu box-office collection: Naslen, Mamita starrer starrer mints over Rs 21 crore in 7 days

    Is Sophie Turner in LOVE again? Joe Jonas' ex-wife spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in Paris RBA

    Is Sophie Turner in LOVE again? Joe Jonas' ex-wife spotted kissing Peregrine Pearson in Paris

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he refused the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' for THIS reason RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals he refused the Oscar winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' for THIS reason

    Thundu REVIEW: Will Biju Menon's comedy film be able to impress his fans? Read this RBA

    Thundu REVIEW: Will Biju Menon's comedy film be able to impress his fans? Read this

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this RBA

    Siren REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's action-drama worth watching? Read this

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: CPI(M) to bring back heavyweights like K K Shailaja for Lok Sabha elections 2024? anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) to bring back heavyweights like K K Shailaja for Lok Sabha elections 2024?

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Key takeaways from health sector AJR

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Key takeaways from health sector

    OpenAI introduces Sora to create videos from text check out some clips details here gcw

    OpenAI introduces ‘Sora’ to create videos from text; Check out some clips

    Tax tribunal grants relief to Congress, allows operation of 'frozen' accounts AJR

    BREAKING: Tax tribunal grants relief to Congress, allows operation of 'frozen' accounts

    Karnataka Budget 2024: 'Integrated townships across state to help decongest B'luru', says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: 'Integrated townships across state to help decongest B'luru', says CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon