SEXY photos: Naagin 2 star Mouni Roy flaunts her hotness in satin black dress

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy recently shared pictures on her Instagram page, leaving her fans’ hearts fluttering.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mouni Roy, who rose to notoriety with her role in the supernatural thriller series Naagin and its sequel, Naagin 2, is also adored by fans for her mesmerising attractiveness and impeccable fashion sense.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Every outfit the actress wears has its own audience, which keeps her on the radar of fashion publications, and rightfully so.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Her most recent appearance is no different. Mouni recently posted photos of her outfit on her Instagram page, which had her followers' hearts fluttering.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The outfit, which highlighted Mouni's toned figure, caught many people's attention during the occasion. However, Mouni deserves credit for carrying the look with such grace, not only the ensemble.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She looked stunning with her flowing tresses, and her elegant nude makeup matched her clothing well. She captioned the stunning photos with "Soft jazz playing in the background...".

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mouni Roy has demonstrated her talent and flexibility as an actor throughout her career, which began with Ekta Kapoor's television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Gold, starring Akshay Kumar, after appearing in Naagin and Naagin 2.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In 2022, Mouni shocked everyone with her performance in Ayan Mukerji's epic masterpiece, Brahmastra.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mouni was last featured in the online series Sultan of Delhi, for which she received critical praise.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Mouni said that she is on her way to transforming the business and the audience's image of her.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She added, "If you ask me if I've been typecast, the answer is yes, of course. But I've also been really fortunate to work with filmmakers who saw my potential in various roles and parts. As Emraan Hashmi points out, it may be a fair industry, but I feel it is a very challenging one.