    SEXY photos: Megan Fox looks HOT in her latest Instagram post

    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Hollywood actress Megan Fox accessorized her edgy black boots with a silver belt-like neckpiece. Check it out here!

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Megan Fox's avant-garde attire always stuns and seldom looks awful. She stunned us with her sleeve tattoo at the Grammy Awards 2024 and her spiky outfit at a Las Vegas party.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) attended the party in style and were seen posing for the paps.

    article_image3

    Fox has millions of Instagram followers, delighting fans. Last year, Fox and MGK's relationship soured after rumours of the singer cheating on her.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Before splitting completely, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went to couples therapy, which worked wonderfully. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She deleted her Instagram pictures and removed her engagement ring, causing days of social media chaos.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly partied in Las Vegas before Super Bowl LVIII. The actress wore a strapless leather corset with silver spikes.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She stylishly warned others to avoid her. Jennifer's Body and Transformers star has various social media fan pages. Several uploaded the photos on the social media platform.

