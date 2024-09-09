SEXY Photos: Kylie Jenner looks super bold in latest snaps; check out HOT photos [PICTURES]

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner, one of the youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has built an extraordinary career as a reality TV star, businesswoman, and social media influencer. Rising to fame through Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie leveraged her platform to create Kylie Cosmetics, becoming one of the world's youngest self-made billionaires. With over 300 million Instagram followers, she’s a global style icon, mother of two, and continues to redefine beauty and fashion trends worldwide

    Kylie Jenner's Rise to Fame

    Kylie Jenner first gained recognition on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where she was featured alongside her famous family. Over the years, she transformed her reality TV fame into a successful business empire

    Kylie Cosmetics

    In 2015, Kylie launched her own makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, starting with the iconic Lip Kits. The brand's massive success contributed to her billionaire status

    Kylie’s Social Media Influence

    Kylie is one of the most followed personalities on Instagram, with her social media presence influencing beauty trends and promoting her brands globally

    Kylie’s Personal Life

    Kylie is a mother of two with Travis Scott, welcoming daughter Stormi in 2018 and a son in 2022. She shares candid moments of her life as a mother and business mogul on social media. She broke up in late 2022 and is now dating Timothee Chalamet

    Fashion Icon

    Known for her bold fashion choices, Kylie Jenner regularly makes headlines with her outfits at major events, from the Met Gala to magazine covers, solidifying her status as a global style influencer

