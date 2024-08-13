Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian's 91-year-old date died; billionaire paid $500,000 to spend time with him

    Austrian billionaire Richard Lugner is famous for hosting celebrities at his Vienna Opera Ball. Kim Kardashian, Sophia Loren, Jane Fonda, Pamela Anderson, and Goldie Hawn were among Lugner's guests at Vienna's Opera Ball.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 6:51 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Richard Lugner, a millionaire from Austria, died at the age of 91. He apparently had various health issues in recent months and underwent heart surgery. He has four children. Lugner was well-known for entertaining worldwide superstars at the renowned Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, including Kim Kardashian, Sophia Loren, Jane Fonda, Pamela Anderson, and Goldie Hawn.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The socialite and building billionaire died at his Viennese mansion on Monday, according to Austrian media. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on X praised the "successful" construction mogul as a "vibrant... Austrian original" who remained "true to himself".

    article_image3

    Lunger married for the sixth time around two months ago. He married Simone Reilander, 42, on June 1. "It will be the last marriage," he stated at the time, according to PEOPLE, which cited a local media story.

    article_image4

    According to Page Six, in 2014, Lunger spent $500,000 to have Kim Kardashian as his date for his annual Vienna Opera Ball. "Kim is annoying me because she isn't sticking to the plan," Lunger had stated. According to the allegation, he paid Lindsay Lohan $150,000 to be his date at the 2010 Vienna Opera Ball.

    article_image5

    It's not simple to win Queen Kim K's heart! She will only select the greatest option for her, and she will not compromise on that. Kim Kardashian dated comedian Pete Davidson for a year after her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in November 2022, and the couple split up two years ago.

     

    article_image6

    The creator of SKIMS has subsequently maintained a casual relationship with those with whom she is claimed to be linked. However, according to Entertainment Weekly, the celebrity is now searching for someone who is "trustworthy, loyal, successful," and family-oriented. Yup! That is her checklist right there.

     

    article_image7

    A source told ET, “Kim is mostly focused on work, her kids, and her family, but dating is certainly not out of the question.”

    article_image8

    “She'd love to date someone that's close to their family, trustworthy, loyal, successful, and most importantly, family and kid-driven,” the source shared. “That's always Kim's top priority, so she would only be with someone romantically if they fit that general mold.”

    article_image9

    Kardashian's close friends want her to find love again and be happy, but they also think it will happen at her speed and when the time is perfect. Previously, Kim and Pete Davidson dated from October 2021 to August 2022 before parting ways on apparently good terms.

    article_image10

    Following Tom Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen and Odell Beckham Jr., the reality TV star was connected to him. However, neither romance was officially verified. Kardashian has four children. Kanye West has four children: 11-year-old daughter North, 8-year-old son Saint, 6-year-old daughter Chicago, and 5-year-old son Psalm.

    article_image11

    Kim previously married Kris Humphries for 72 hours in 2011 and eloped with music producer Damon Thomas in 2000, when she was 19 years old. Kim Kardashian has made a name for herself in the entertainment sector with her contentious personal life, profitable ventures, well-known family shows, and remarkable physical characteristics. 

