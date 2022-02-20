Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos in swimsuit at Kerala's Athirappilly Falls is a must watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in Kerala, holidaying and sharing amazing pictures from Athirappilly Falls; fans should not miss



Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying her holiday in Kerala. Yes, a few hours ago, Samantha shared a few pictures from Athirappilly Falls. She was seen enjoying her time with nature as she posed for the camera.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu donned a red swimsuit for her day in the Athirappilly falls; she also meditate in the middle of the waterfall stream.



The Family Man 2 star was seen seated on a rock floating, watching through the stream, and meditating. The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal star shared the video and quoted Sadhguru. “Meditation is a means to realize the beauty of your existence," the quote read.



Samantha had also shared other pictures with a quote about life. “Life, You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes ,as it ebbs and flows," she wrote.



A few days ago, Samantha was seen dancing to Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu song ‘Halamathi Habibo’. The song is featured on Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, from their movie ‘Beast’.



“Just another late night flight … NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo This song is beyond lit," she wrote while sharing her dance video. In December last year, Samantha had made pan-India dance to her hit song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise.



On the work front, Samantha is currently shooting for Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish; the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.