  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos in swimsuit at Kerala's Athirappilly Falls is a must watch

    First Published Feb 20, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in Kerala, holidaying and sharing amazing pictures from Athirappilly Falls; fans should not miss
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos in swimsuit at Kerala's Athirappilly Falls is a must watch RCB

    Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying her holiday in Kerala. Yes, a few hours ago, Samantha shared a few pictures from Athirappilly Falls. She was seen enjoying her time with nature as she posed for the camera.
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos in swimsuit at Kerala's Athirappilly Falls is a must watch RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu donned a red swimsuit for her day in the Athirappilly falls; she also meditate in the middle of the waterfall stream.
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos in swimsuit at Kerala's Athirappilly Falls is a must watch RCB

    The Family Man 2 star was seen seated on a rock floating, watching through the stream, and meditating. The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal star shared the video and quoted Sadhguru. “Meditation is a means to realize the beauty of your existence," the quote read.
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos in swimsuit at Kerala's Athirappilly Falls is a must watch RCB

    Samantha had also shared other pictures with a quote about life. “Life, You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes ,as it ebbs and flows," she wrote.
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos in swimsuit at Kerala's Athirappilly Falls is a must watch RCB

    A few days ago, Samantha was seen dancing to Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu song ‘Halamathi Habibo’. The song is featured on Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, from their movie ‘Beast’. 
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos in swimsuit at Kerala's Athirappilly Falls is a must watch RCB

    “Just another late night flight … NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo This song is beyond lit," she wrote while sharing her dance video. In December last year, Samantha had made pan-India dance to her hit song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise.
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos in swimsuit at Kerala's Athirappilly Falls is a must watch RCB

    On the work front, Samantha is currently shooting for Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish; the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photos in swimsuit at Kerala's Athirappilly Falls is a must watch RCB

    Also, she's Tamil movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is set to release soon. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan and also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Ajay Devgn Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi drb

    Watch Ajay Devgn’s Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Ananya Panday Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to go on floors from March drb

    Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' to go on floors from March

    Death threats behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri exit from Twitter before The Kashmir Files release drb

    'Death threats' behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's exit from Twitter before 'The Kashmir Files’ release?

    Vikrant Massey Sheetal Thakur first pic as Mr and Mrs out see here drb

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur’s first pic as Mr and Mrs out; see here

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: The Undertaker to be inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame, fans delighted-ayh

    WWE: The Undertaker to be inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame, fans delighted

    Recent Stories

    BTS star J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok got emotional after watching this RCB

    BTS star J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok got emotional after watching this

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Harish Rawat confident of winning says will ask Sonia Gandhi to decide CM face gcw

    Harish Rawat confident of winning polls, says will ask Sonia Gandhi to decide CM face

    PM Modi urges youth first time voters of UP Punjab to vote in large numbers gcw

    PM Modi urges youth, first-time voters of UP, Punjab to vote in 'large numbers'

    Punjab Election 2022 Govt made all efforts for people s welfare rest is will of citizens says CM Channi gcw

    Govt made all efforts for people's welfare, rest is will of citizens, says CM Channi

    Are you hooking up Here is how not to fall in love with your casual sex partner drb

    Are you hooking up? Here’s how not to fall in love with your casual sex partner

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 When conjoined twins came out to vote in Amritsar gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: When conjoined twins came out to vote in Amritsar

    Video Icon
    UP Elections 2022 BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    Video Icon
    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders-dnm

    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Thinking about winning the games - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on KBFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Thinking about winning the games, never about the record - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil on BFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon