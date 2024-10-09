Salman Khan once caught hiding in ex-girlfriend's cupboard; know what happened NEXT

During a TV show, Bollywood actor Salman Khan revealed that he was once caught red-handed hiding in his ex-girlfriend's cupboard when her father suddenly appeared.

Salman Khan has made national news for his relationships with Bollywood actresses, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali, and now Lulia Vantur. Recently, he made waves by divulging some earlier incidents.

On the set of the TV program Dus Ka Dum, Salman, along with Stree colleagues Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, had a fantastic time and made some juicy confessions. Salman shared a sentimental story about his ex-girlfriend's father unexpectedly arriving at their home while they were still together.

During Salman's visit, her parents unexpectedly returned, forcing him to hide in the closet. But he couldn't stand the dust inside and sneezed loudly, which finally got him caught. Fortunately, her father liked him, and he was safe.

Previously, the actor admitted to having a strong crush on his school teacher and even flirted with her.

