Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan once caught hiding in ex-girlfriend's cupboard; know what happened NEXT

    During a TV show, Bollywood actor Salman Khan revealed that he was once caught red-handed hiding in his ex-girlfriend's cupboard when her father suddenly appeared.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 3:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

    Salman Khan has made national news for his relationships with Bollywood actresses, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali, and now Lulia Vantur. Recently, he made waves by divulging some earlier incidents.

    article_image2

    On the set of the TV program Dus Ka Dum, Salman, along with Stree colleagues Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, had a fantastic time and made some juicy confessions. Salman shared a sentimental story about his ex-girlfriend's father unexpectedly arriving at their home while they were still together.

    article_image3

    During Salman's visit, her parents unexpectedly returned, forcing him to hide in the closet. But he couldn't stand the dust inside and sneezed loudly, which finally got him caught. Fortunately, her father liked him, and he was safe.

    article_image4

    Previously, the actor admitted to having a strong crush on his school teacher and even flirted with her.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rekha Confesses Love for Amitabh Bachchan on Simi Garewal Show RBA

    When Rekha confess love for Amitabh Bachchan on national TV

    Is Chandan Shetty getting married to Sanjana Anand? Here's what the singer has to say RBA

    Is Chandan Shetty getting married to Sanjana Anand? Here's what the singer has to say

    Filmon wali romantic hoon', Triptii Dimri wants her life partner to be like THIS ATG

    'Filmon wali romantic hoon', Triptii Dimri wants her life partner to be like THIS

    Pushpa The Rule - Part 2: First half 'locked and loaded' of Allu Arjun starrer; set to release on THIS date ATG

    Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2: First half 'locked and loaded' of Allu Arjun starrer; set to release on THIS date

    Did You Know KBC changed Amitabh Bachchan's life when he was near bankruptcy? NTI

    Did you know KBC changed Amitabh Bachchan's life when he was near bankruptcy?

    Recent Stories

    Best Fruits for weight loss Tips to reduce weight naturally vkp

    Best Fruits for weight loss: Tips to reduce weight naturally

    NASA's bold leap! Groundbreaking Artemis mission to send humans on Mars by 2035 in search of life shk

    NASA's bold leap! Groundbreaking Artemis mission to send humans on Mars by 2035 in search of life

    Hindus divided, Muslims exploited': PM Modi's sharp accusations against Congress after election results AJR

    'Hindus divided, Muslims exploited': PM Modi's sharp accusations against Congress after election results

    iPhone 15 Pro available for Rs 54,305 on Amazon; Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro available for Rs 54,305 on Amazon; Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: A Major Character's Death Before the Leap RBA

    Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: A Major Character's Death Before the Leap

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon