    Salma Hayek HOT Photos: Actress flaunts curvaceous body in lime green color bikini; see her sizzling pictures

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    Mexican-American starlet and noted actress Salma Hayek's Instagram feed is a visual treat for her fans on social media. The actress's recent searing lime green color bikini photos are irresistible.

    article_image1

    Image: Salma Hayek / Instagram

    Salma Hayek's recent lime green colored bikini pictures have shaken social media by storm as she looks sexy and bombshell in the images.

    article_image2

    Image: Salma Hayek / Instagram

    Salma Hayek looks drop-dead hot and gorgeous as she amplifies the heat on Instagram in her lime green color bikini and wet hairs.

    article_image3

    Image: Salma Hayek / Instagram

    Salma Hayek gives a dose of hotness and allure as she exudes sexiness to fans with her curvy body in a lime green colored bikini outfit.

    article_image4

    Image: Salma Hayek / Instagram

    Salma Hayek channels her inner fashion goddess as she serves a tropical vibe on the beach in the lime green colored bikini outfit.

    article_image5

    Image: Salma Hayek / Instagram

    Salma Hayek has caught the attention of her fans with her scenic photograph donning a black colored plunging neckline hot swimsuit outfit.

    article_image6

    Image: Salma Hayek / Instagram

    Salma Hayek looks stunning and elegant in a mango-colored plunging neckline ensemble gown that flaunts her cleavage.

    article_image7

    Image: Salma Hayek / Instagram

    Salma Hayek is soaking up the sun and giving a delectable view of her curvy body in a dark blue colored bikini as she relaxes in the waters and has her eyes closed.

    article_image8

    Image: Salma Hayek / Instagram

    Salma Hayek definitely ramped up the beach fashion tones with intense looks in a hot black bikini with black colored bottoms and glasses on her eyes.

    article_image9

    Image: Salma Hayek / Instagram

    Salma Hayek amplifies the hotness and allure in a brown leopard-printed monokini which flaunts her cleavage as she sits by the pool.

