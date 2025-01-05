Rupali Ganguly QUITING 'Anupamaa'? Actress OPENS up rumours

Rumors about Rupali Ganguly quitting the hit show Anupamaa and a potential 15-year leap in its storyline created a buzz online. However, Rupali and producer Rajan Shahi have dismissed these claims, reaffirming her commitment to the show and highlighting its significance in her personal and professional life

Speculation about Rupali Ganguly leaving the popular television show Anupamaa in the next three months and rumors of a 15-year leap in the storyline had been circulating. However, the actress clarified there was no truth to these reports, asserting her commitment to the show and dismissing the rumors as baseless

Rupali Ganguly emotionally shared her deep connection with the show, describing it as more than a professional commitment but rather her “second home.” She acknowledged the recognition and opportunities she has received through the show, adding that she could not imagine leaving it under any circumstances

Producer Rajan Shahi, along with Deepa Shahi, also addressed the rumors, calling them entirely untrue. He highlighted that Anupamaa’s success stems from the collective efforts of the cast and crew, emphasizing Rupali Ganguly’s irreplaceable contribution to the show. Shahi urged fans to rely on verified information to avoid confusion

Rupali urged fans to continue supporting the show, expressing her desire for it to run for many years. She reaffirmed her intention to remain with Anupamaa as long as producer Rajan Shahi requires her, pledging her complete dedication to the role

