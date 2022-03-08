Reason behind Bala, Muthumalar divorce after 18-years of marriage

Tamil filmmaker Bala and his wife Muthumalar got married in Madurai in 2004 and have a daughter together. Now the couple got divorced after 18 years of togetherness.

Kollywood director Bala and his wife Muthumalar got divorced official on March 5 at a family court. After living separately for years, and 17 years of togetherness, the couple decided to call it quits. They are parents to a daughter, Prarthana.



Bala and Muthumalar tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on July 5, 2004, in Madurai. The news of their divorce came as a huge shock to everyone in the Tamil film industry.



The reason behind Bala and his wife Muthumalar's divorce:

It is reported that Bala and his wife Muthumalar, were living apart for the past four years because of differences of opinion. Later, both filed for divorce by mutual consent. While Bala was focusing on his work, Malar was often with Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti, singer Saindhavi and her friends from the industry.