Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reason behind Bala, Muthumalar divorce after 18-years of marriage

    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    Tamil filmmaker Bala and his wife Muthumalar got married in Madurai in 2004 and have a daughter together. Now the couple got divorced after 18 years of togetherness.

    Kollywood director Bala and his wife Muthumalar got divorced official on March 5 at a family court. After living separately for years, and 17 years of togetherness, the couple decided to call it quits. They are parents to a daughter, Prarthana.
     

    Bala and Muthumalar tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on July 5, 2004, in Madurai. The news of their divorce came as a huge shock to everyone in the Tamil film industry.
     

    The reason behind Bala and his wife Muthumalar's divorce:
    It is reported that Bala and his wife Muthumalar, were living apart for the past four years because of differences of opinion. Later, both filed for divorce by mutual consent. While Bala was focusing on his work, Malar was often with Jayam Ravi's wife Aarti, singer Saindhavi and her friends from the industry.

    Many discussions and contemplation is currently happening on social media post the news was out. Bala is currently working on his upcoming film with actor Suriya. Bala's last project was Dhruv Vikram's Varmaa. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Payal Rohatgi doesnt know President of India goes blank RCB

    Payal Rohatgi doesn’t know President of India; goes blank

    Watch Hema Malini, Karan Johar shocked by Tipu Pehalwan's stunts RCB

    Watch: Hema Malini, Karan Johar shocked by Tipu Pehalwan's stunts

    Attack Trailer: John Abraham turns 'The Terminator' to save India from 'Attack' RCB

    Attack trailer: John Abraham turns 'The Terminator' to save India from 'Attack'?

    Meet Neelanjana Ray, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner who takes home Rs 10 lakh RCB

    Meet Neelanjana Ray, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner who takes home Rs 10 lakh

    Games of Thrones star John Stahl passes away at 68 RCB

    Games of Thrones star John Stahl passes away at 68

    Recent Stories

    Alexander Zverev put on probation for Acapulco meltdown; 8-week suspension on the cards-ayh

    Zverev put on probation for Acapulco meltdown; 8-week suspension on the cards

    Russia Ukraine war: Ukraine claims to have killed Russian general; several dead in bombing in Sumy city-dnm

    Ukraine claims to have killed Russian general; at least 9 dead in bombing in Sumy city

    English premier league, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 28 review: manchester united, tottenham hotspur, arsenal, liverpool, chelsea, leicester city, west ham-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 28 review: Man Utd thumped by City, Tottenham routs Everton

    Russia warns West of USD 300 per barrel if US EU impose ban gcw

    Russia warns West of $300 per barrel if US, EU impose ban

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian President Putin beast who will never be satisfied, war will not stop at Ukraine: Zelensky-dnm

    Russian President Putin ‘beast’ who will never be satisfied, war will not stop at Ukraine: Zelensky

    Recent Videos

    Traumatic lived without food water Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv gcw

    'Traumatic, lived without food, water...' Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: ATK Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs KBFC: I think FC Goa built a good team unit - Derrick Pereira after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think Goa built a good team unit - Pereira after Kerala draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Kerala: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore -KBFC's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109), FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC draw it out in 8-goal thriller-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109): Goa and Kerala draw it out in 8-goal thriller

    Video Icon