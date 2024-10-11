Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor to Jaya Bachchan: Celebs at Kajol-Rani Mukherji's Durga Puja Pandal

    Bollywood actresses Kajol and Rani organized a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. See photos of their heartwarming embrace and festive celebrations.

     

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 2:19 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    Durga Puja celebrations are in full swing across the country. On this occasion, Bengali Durga Puja is being organized near SNDT Women's University in Juhu, Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities including Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Tanisha Mukherjee, and Sumona Chakravarti.

    article_image2

    A special bond was seen between Jaya Bachchan and Kajol at Durga Puja. Jaya hugged Kajol tightly and showered her with affection. 

    article_image3

    Jaya Bachchan was seen in a yellow saree at Durga Puja, while Kajol wore a peach-colored golden saree.

    article_image4

    Jaya Bachchan met the guests present at the Durga pandal. She spoke to everyone with a smile and also posed for pictures.

    article_image5

    Kajol was seen talking to and hugging her uncle Deb Mukherjee. Deb is the father of director Ayan Mukherjee.

    article_image6

    Ranbir Kapoor was also seen attending the pandal. He was seen wearing a grey shirt and brown pants and posed with Rani and Kajol.

    article_image7

    Kajol was seen in different moods at the Durga pandal. Sometimes she was seen asking people to move aside, and sometimes she was seen laughing.

    article_image8

    Kajol's son Yug also arrived to attend Durga Puja. Yug was seen wearing a pajama kurta and was seen with his mother.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why has Aniruddhacharya baba apologised for his Bigg Boss 18 appearance? RKK

    Why has Aniruddhacharya baba apologised for his Bigg Boss 18 appearance?

    Jigra review: Is Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina's film worth your time? RKK

    Jigra review: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer will not please your JIGRA! Film lacks storyline

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal calls Shilpa Shirodkar 'Phattu' in fiery argument NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal calls Shilpa Shirodkar 'Phattu' in fiery argument

    Thalapathy Vijay attends first show of "Vettaiyan" in Chennai, video shows actor leaving theatre dmn

    Thalapathy Vijay attends first show of "Vettaiyan" in Chennai, video shows actor leaving theatre

    'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Review: Is Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's film a box office delight? RKK

    'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Review: Is Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's film a box office delight?

    Recent Stories

    BJP's Haryana triumph: Nayab Saini likely to take oath as CM on October 15 gcw

    BJP's Haryana triumph: Nayab Saini likely to take oath as CM on October 15

    You won't believe this: Amitabh Bachchan's baritone rejected by All India Radio, Read more NTI

    You won't believe this: Amitabh Bachchan's baritone rejected by All India Radio, Read more

    BREAKING: Noel Tata succeeds Ratan Tata, appointed new Chairman of TataTrusts shk

    BREAKING: Noel Tata succeeds Ratan Tata, appointed new Chairman of Tata Trusts

    ELIMINATED Israel claims Hezbollah's anti-tank missile commander Araeb el Shoga killed in Lebanon airstrike (WATCH) snt

    ELIMINATED! Israel claims Hezbollah's anti-tank missile commander killed in Lebanon airstrike (WATCH)

    Do you know water can also act as poison? Here's what Chanakya said RKK

    Do you know water can also act as poison? Here's what Chanakya said

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon