Ranbir Kapoor to Jaya Bachchan: Celebs at Kajol-Rani Mukherji's Durga Puja Pandal

Bollywood actresses Kajol and Rani organized a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. See photos of their heartwarming embrace and festive celebrations.

Durga Puja celebrations are in full swing across the country. On this occasion, Bengali Durga Puja is being organized near SNDT Women's University in Juhu, Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities including Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Tanisha Mukherjee, and Sumona Chakravarti.

A special bond was seen between Jaya Bachchan and Kajol at Durga Puja. Jaya hugged Kajol tightly and showered her with affection.

Jaya Bachchan was seen in a yellow saree at Durga Puja, while Kajol wore a peach-colored golden saree.

Jaya Bachchan met the guests present at the Durga pandal. She spoke to everyone with a smile and also posed for pictures.

Kajol was seen talking to and hugging her uncle Deb Mukherjee. Deb is the father of director Ayan Mukherjee.

Ranbir Kapoor was also seen attending the pandal. He was seen wearing a grey shirt and brown pants and posed with Rani and Kajol.

Kajol was seen in different moods at the Durga pandal. Sometimes she was seen asking people to move aside, and sometimes she was seen laughing.

Kajol's son Yug also arrived to attend Durga Puja. Yug was seen wearing a pajama kurta and was seen with his mother.

