Pushpa 2 LATEST box office report: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film sees slight dip on day 23; read report

Pushpa 2 box office Day 23: Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Sukumar, has been a box office success in India and worldwide. However, the film's profits declined somewhat on Friday.

Richa Barua
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule's profits fell somewhat on its fourth Friday. Despite this, the film has already shattered multiple box office records and remains strong. As of day 23 (December 27), it had grossed an amazing Rs 1120.10 crore nett at the domestic box office.

According to industry tracking website Sacnilk, Allu Arjun's film's profits dropped slightly on its fourth Friday, garnering an estimated Rs 8.75 crore on December 27. Notably, its Hindi-speaking audience mostly generated the film's day 23 income.

The earnings split is as follows: Rs 19 lakh from Telugu, Rs 65 lakh from Hindi, Rs 3 lakh from Tamil and Kannada, and Rs 1 lakh from Malayalam. Meanwhile, the producers of Pushpa: The Rule have proudly declared that it is the "first-ever Indian film to surpass the Rs 1,700 crore mark globally."

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is having a record-breaking run in cinemas. Sukumar directed the film, which centres around Pushparaj's life and his reign over the red sandalwood syndicate. In the sequel, he battles more opponents and becomes victorious.

Aside from Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in major roles. The supporting cast includes Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Jagapathi Babu. 

