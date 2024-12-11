Pushpa 2: Another SHOCKING death at Allu Arjun's film matinee show; read details

This comes only days after a woman died in a terrible event during the Pushpa 2 screening at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre. Another Allu Arjun fan died during the movie Pushpa 2 in Rayadurgam screening on Monday, December 9. 

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 4:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

Another Allu Arjun fan died at the showing of the film Pushpa 2: The Rule in Rayadurgam on Monday, December 9, Kalyandurgam. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Babu informed news agency PTI that the man was 35 years old and named Harijana Madhannapp. 

He had gone to the film's matinee presentation in Rayadurgam about 2:30 p.m. and was discovered dead around 6 p.m. by the theatre's cleaning staff. 

"It is not clear when he died, but the cleaning staff found him dead at around 6 pm after the matinee show," Ravi told me.

Reportedly, the individual was inebriated.  "He was the father of four children and had a history of alcoholism.  "He was already drunk and consumed more alcohol inside the theatre," the DSP said.  A case has been filed under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, and additional investigation is ongoing.

Later, Allu Arjun responded to the event and extended his sympathies to the mourning family “Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre  My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time  I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally  While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extend every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey," the actor said he also contributed Rs. 25 lakh to the family.

Pushpa 2: The Rule was certainly the year's most anticipated film. It has received an incredible response from the audience and has now grossed over Rs 600 crore at the Indian box office.

