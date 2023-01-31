Priyanka Chopra reveals baby Malti Marie's face at Nick Jonas' Walk Of Fame Star- see PICTURES

Priyanka Chopra revealed her daughter Malti Marie's face for the first time as they celebrated Nick Jonas and his siblings receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in Hollywood, California.

Priyanka Chopra has finally revealed the face of her little daughter Malti Marie. The star, who welcomed her first child with her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas in 2022, made her first-ever public appearance with her daughter on January 30.

Malti Marie made her public debut when her father, Nick Jonas, and his siblings were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Joe Jonas' wife Sophie Turner joined Priyanka Chopra and Maltie Marie for the occasion.



The celebrity child looked cute in a white top with a cream sweater and matching shorts. An adorable bow finished Malti Marie's appearance. Priyanka Chopra, a proud mother who was delighted about her daughter's first public debut, looked chic in a brown bodycon dress.

The popular actress complemented her appearance with earthy makeup, striking spectacles, and gold earrings. Along with the mother-daughter combination, members of the Jonas family attended the event, including Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle and their kids, and the Jonas brothers' parents. Pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie at the Hollywood Walk of Fame event are currently trending on social media.



(L-R) Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and (front) Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honouring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023, in Hollywood, California.

The Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honouring The Jonas Brothers

