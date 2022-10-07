Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Post MMS leaked, Anjali Arora gets trolled for showing off her cleavage in SEXY plunging neckline dress-WATCH

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

    Anjali Arora MMS controversy: Actress' latest video goes viral where she is seen posing in a hot orange deep neck short dress-take a look

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjali Arora reached new heights after becoming famous for her viral dance to the song "Kachcha Badam."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With Anjali Arora's scorching good looks and curvaceous shape, she continues to reign as the uncontested social media queen. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    But once she participated in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Up, Anjali Arora's fan base skyrocketed. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Anjali has gained attention for her newest Instagram video amid all the debates surrounding her photoshoots and dancing videos.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjali was dressed in an orange skirt with a plunging neckline for the latest viral video. The diva even showed off her curves with her clothing choices while promoting her brand-new single, Sajna, which was released today, October 6.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the most recent viral video, Anjali was stunning as she sat on the couch and struck various positions while holding bangles in her hands.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Unfortunately, social media users' reactions to Anjali Arora's video have been conflicted. One user wrote, “Mms ke bad ache bade ho gaye”. Second wrote, “Mai bhi aa rahi hu anjali tumhe dekne”. Third wrote, “Didi thodi kam besharm ho lo teri b..”

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjali Arora has been in the news for the wrong reasons, apparently, and she is the focus of an MMS video on social media. Also Read: 5 BOLD and SEXY pictures of ‘Goodbye’ actor Rashmika Mandanna

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anjali emphasised that no MMS footage of her had been leaked, though. But despite her clarify, she frequently slips beneath social media observers' radar. Also Read: Pictures and Video: Keerthy Suresh bought BMW X7 and took her dog for a drive-WATCH

