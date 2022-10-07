Post MMS leaked, Anjali Arora gets trolled for showing off her cleavage in SEXY plunging neckline dress-WATCH

Anjali Arora MMS controversy: Actress' latest video goes viral where she is seen posing in a hot orange deep neck short dress-take a look

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Anjali Arora reached new heights after becoming famous for her viral dance to the song "Kachcha Badam."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

With Anjali Arora's scorching good looks and curvaceous shape, she continues to reign as the uncontested social media queen. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

But once she participated in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Up, Anjali Arora's fan base skyrocketed. (WATCH VIDEO)

Anjali has gained attention for her newest Instagram video amid all the debates surrounding her photoshoots and dancing videos.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Anjali was dressed in an orange skirt with a plunging neckline for the latest viral video. The diva even showed off her curves with her clothing choices while promoting her brand-new single, Sajna, which was released today, October 6.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In the most recent viral video, Anjali was stunning as she sat on the couch and struck various positions while holding bangles in her hands.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Unfortunately, social media users' reactions to Anjali Arora's video have been conflicted. One user wrote, “Mms ke bad ache bade ho gaye”. Second wrote, “Mai bhi aa rahi hu anjali tumhe dekne”. Third wrote, “Didi thodi kam besharm ho lo teri b..”

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Anjali Arora has been in the news for the wrong reasons, apparently, and she is the focus of an MMS video on social media. Also Read: 5 BOLD and SEXY pictures of ‘Goodbye’ actor Rashmika Mandanna

Photo Courtesy: Instagram