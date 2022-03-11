Poonam Pandey: Bathroom secrets to strip naked, here are 9 controversies of this diva

On Poonam Pandey's 31st birthday, let us talk about her nine controversies that hit the headlines and created a lot of noise.

Controversies favourite child Poonam Pandey, currently in Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp, makes the show exciting day-by-day. Poonam is known for her bold statements and pictures, which again grab attention. Poonam has been linked to several other controversies in the past; let us look at the top 9 of them.

Mumbai police briefly arrested Poonam under sections 188, 269 and 51 (B) of the IPC. Poonam violating coronavirus lockdown rules. She was arrested at the Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai.

During the 2011 World Cup, Poonam came into limelight and grabbed headlines when she declared that she’d strip down and run at the stadium if India won the World Cup. However, she did not but later posted some semi-nudes on social media as a special surprise for everyone. It was said that, Poonam didn't get permission from BCCI to strip at the stadium.



After the 2011 World cup incident, Poonam was already famous and created a lot of controversies for her semi-nude pictures on social media. Later, she started a new YouTube series titled ‘Bathroom Secrets', where she posted too much bold content that was too hot for the Indian audience. After that, her channel was banned and blocked by YouTube for objectionable content.



Poonam was again in the news for her morphed nude images with Sachin Tendulkar. The morphed image reportedly hurt the sentiments of many Sachin's fans and created a lot of controversies.

Poonam’s first Bollywood movie Nasha, which was based on the tale of a teenage boy falling for his teacher, came under the scanner after the film posters were categorised as ‘vulgar’ by some religious groups and were pulled down.



In 2012 Poonam also had an ugly Twitter war with popular writer Taslima Nasreen. Poonam had once shared a tweet, that stated, "Attitude is like your underwear; you must wear it, but never show it.” Her bold tweet didn’t go well with Taslima Nasreen, who later lashed out at the actress by tweeting, "Poonam Pandey got naked but not satisfied. She wanna do dirtiest things none did before. Wants to get f****d in public!" Taslima further wrote “My protest agnst d objectification is 4 women`s dignity,not 4 publicity. My criticism ws agnst d video u endorsed.(sic).” Poonam, too responded to Taslima's tweet and wrote, "Fuck what people say... Do YOU. Some people will hate you for it, but it's the ones that love you for it that are more important."

In 2020, Poonam filed a legal complaint against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and his business associates, blaming them for illegally using her content after their contract had lapsed.

In 2020, Poonam married her beau Sam Bombay later at their honeymoon; she reportedly filed a complaint against her husband, accusing him of molestation. In Lock Upp, Poonam has often spoken up about Sam Bombay's physical violence on her after their marriage.